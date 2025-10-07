Norton Lindsey CC promoted to Champions slot

By Steve Dellow
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
President Brian Parsons congratulates 1st XI Captain Andrew Dellowplaceholder image
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton Cricket Club unexpectedly found themselves receiving the Division 2 Champions Trophy at the recent Cotswold Hills League Presentation evening.

A post season investigation by the CHL Committee discovered that Henley In Arden had fielded an ineligible player in two league matches. This resulted in the deduction of a large number of points, which saw Norton elevated to the top slot. Despite the adjustment, Henley retain their promotion as the two teams were significantly ahead of their rivals. This achievement will add further momentum as Norton push for a return to the Premier Division.

