Alex Bosworth and Sam Groom of FC I with Ian Ogden and Diosdado Alferez of Radford A

Tom Hunt and Daniel Stone grabbed hat-tricks and Chris Blowey chipped in with one. Michael Browne and Mike Rinnhofer each won singles for the home team and combined for the doubles.

The other two premier Free Church teams played each other with the A side winning 9-1 to stay top of the Division by a massive 34 points. Lee Dorning and Rex Wong romped to hat-tricks and combined for the doubles. Sam Weaving won twice but lost to James Berry 9-11 in the 5th.

Third placed St Georges B overcame Oxhill 8-2. Mark Jackson and Mark Rose were unbeaten and Earl Sweeney added two. Anthony Gorman took all 3 opponents to 5 but emerged as the winner on just one occasion. He did, however, secure the doubles with Brian Hobill.

There was a huge shock in Division 2 where leaders Nomads Aces crashed 1-9 at the home of WCC Bears. Paul Calloway and Chris Hughes recorded maximums and Clive Irwin (2) joined Calloway to win the doubles. Aces’ Paul Rowan avoided the whitewash.

The win moves Bears into second by one point from Free Church D who defeated Rugby C 8-2. Jeff Harris won his three, beating Marina Ndumnego 18-16 in the decider. Harry Purewal and Anthony Smith both notched braces and Church won the doubles. Ndumnego won her other two singles.

Colebridge B also won 8-2 when visiting Warwick University A. Rizwan Akbar was the star winning three. Jason Rainey and Andrew Rowland each won twice and paired for the doubles. They both lost to George Thorn.

Division 3 leaders Rugby D were held to a draw by Free Church F. Morgan Page and Mark Singleton both won twice for Church with Nick Newman contributing one.

Rugby bounced back with two from Pablo Caldas and singles from Chris Maddox and Kal Singh. Martyn Lilley joined Caldas to take the doubles. Kannan Nithi preserved his unbeaten record when steering Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club to a 6-4 success at WCC Dinos. Pablo Smith added two and the doubles with Nithi. Colin Astbury won twice for Council and Jason Grey and William Hung were single winners.

Nomads Codgers faced an in-form Steve Proctor of WCC Flounders who won his three. However, Les Hoggins (2), Kim Wong (2) and Richard Miles (1) plus a Hoggins/Miles doubles win in 5 got them home 6-4. Flounders’ other scorer was Simon Chalker. Another in-form player was Deva Bakthisaran of Free Church H whose treble guided his team to a 7-3 success over Nomads Dragons. Nick Darwen(2) and Sajiv Swamy (1) got Church to 6 and Bakthisaran and Darwen pocketed the doubles. Mike Weaving (2) and Jon Waters (1) responded.

Rugby E overcame Eathorpe D 8-2. Hurshvardan (3), Jack Kuomi (2) and Grace Newman (2) plus a 5 set doubles win saw them home. Luis Baxter had two good wins in reply.

Ashorne A had one of their best results of the season at Free Church G, winning 8-2. Richard Grover had a lot to do with it winning his three and guiding William Little to the doubles. Jim Goodwin (2) and Little (2) completed their haul. Michael Khovanov took Church’s points and young reserve, Johan Pretorius on his 3-a-side debut, can be proud of taking two of his opponents to 4 and the other to 5.

Grover also turned out for Ashorne B in Division A and again was unbeaten. However, his team went down 3-2 as Eric Barthorpe and Jeremy Sampson won their other singles and snatched the doubles.

Free Church I squeezed past Radford A 3-2. “Reserve” Diosdado Alferez proved he was anything but for Radford with 2 good wins but Alex Bosworth and Sam Groom were victorious in the other 3 contests.

Toby John (2), Darren Hadley (1) plus the doubles saw Eathorpe E overcome Rugby F 4-1, Jo Outhwaite securing Rugby’s point.

Diosdado Alferez turned out for his own team, Radford C, in Division B in the match against Free Church K. Again he won his two, Charles Brookes won once and Radford clinched a 4-1 scoreline by taking the doubles 11-8 in the 5th.

Chris Bosworth got a good consolation for Free Church K. Radford B meanwhile went down 2-3 to Ashorne C. Jim Goodwin won 2 for the victors and helped Steve Bolton take the doubles in straight games. Boye Cho and Mo Eissa shared Radford’s points.

Free Church J are on fire in Division C and made it 15 points from 3 matches with another 5-0 victory, this time against Warwick University B, Phil Booth and Ankit Sharma did the damage though Booth had to work hard to pip Kavish Wali 11-9 in the 5th.

Free Church N won their first match of the season against Free Church M, 3-2. Jacob Sherratt’s attack minded game proved decisive for N, gaining him 2 wins which was added to by Susheel Gupta.

Free Church L beat Eathorpe H 5-0 through Tudor Draghici and Shivam Gupta though both boys were taken to 5 by Gary Shaw.