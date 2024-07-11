Rugby Artistic Swimming Club win national cup by a point in thrilling finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby Artistic Swimming Club were crowned champions at the GoCardless Swim England Artistic Swimming Combo Cup in a thrilling finale at Ponds Forge.

They took home the prestigious trophy after a nail-biting final event which saw them edge out City of Salford Synchronised Swimming Club by just a single point.

It all came down to the final event where City of Salford led but Rugby had two routines to go to Salford’s one.

Rugby’s teams performed first, scoring 85.1500 and 78.2500 respectively to put themselves in third and fourth spot, with the North West side waiting in the wings looking to steal the title.

They were the last to perform and needed all nine points to draw level and steal the crown. They put in an incredible display to beat both Rugby sides but could only manage third place which gave them seven points.

It meant that Rugby finished on 34 points with Salford on 33 after their combined total from each of their swims across the day.

Team manager Rachel Lee said: “It has been an absolutely amazing event and a fantastic achievement for the club.

“The swimmers and coaches have worked so hard this season, and it is all down to the swimmers wanting to achieve. They were fully committed, and we couldn’t of asked for more.

“Shout out to Hannah Secher, our head coach, for her hard work and dedication which has led us to this point.”

Annie Marie Barry, team manager, added: “It is thrilling that we won the Combo Cup, it was down to the last point and we were all on the edge of our seats.”

Combo Cup final standings – top 10

1. Rugby, 34 points

2. City of Salford, 33 points

3. Cheltenham, 29 points

4. Bramcote Aquastars, 26 points

=4. City of Leeds, 26 points

6. Aquaoaks, 24 points

7. Potters Bar, 19 points

8. City of Bristol, 18 points

9. Aqualina, 17 points

10. Aquavision, 15 points