Tennis fun for youngsters at Clifton on LTA Youth Start courses

Clifton Tennis Club have run another two successful LTA Youth Start courses at their courts in Clifton upon Dunsmore over the half term holiday.
During the year the club have seen close to a hundred children take part in this popular introductory course to tennis, having fun as they learn new skills.
The club plan to run more courses next year.
If you are interested in joining the club or wish your child to take part in future Youth Start courses, or the junior squad sessions, please contact [email protected]