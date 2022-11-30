The World Cup in Qatar continues this afternoon- here is who is playing

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has reached the business end of the group stages, and several teams have already booked their place in the next round. Amongst the teams hoping to join them there is France, who face Tunisia on Wednesday afternoon.

Also playing in their final group games of the tournament are Argentina, Denmark, and Mexico. There is plenty to play for still in these games, so be sure to not miss out on the action.

Advertisement

As we have now reached the last round of group games, matches in each group will now kick off at the same time. Group D will conclude at 3pm UK time and Group C will finish when the games kick off at 7pm.

The matches will be shown live on free to air TV today. Here is how you can watch it and what time it will get underway.

Advertisement

2022 World Cup games on Wednesday November 30, 202

Kasper Schmeichel joined Nice in the summer transfer window. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Listed below are all the matches taking place at the World Cup today and where you can watch them.

Group D- Tunisia v France - 3pm- BBC One

Group D - Australia v Denmark - 3pm- BBC Two

Group C- Poland v Argentina - 7pm- BBC One

Group C- Saudi Arabia v Mexico - 7pm- BBC Two