Royal Oak take home the first silverware of the season.

Kenilworth Royal Oak victorious in the Sean Horgan memorial Cup, the first Cup final in the 24-25 season of the Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League.

The Sean Horgan Cup Final turned one sided yesterday as Kenilworth Royal Oak racked up seven goals, with a solitary reply from Heathcote Athletic. The early morning rain had left the pitch in great condition as the crowds gathered at Kenilworth Sporting to watch the teams battle it out for the magnificent trophy, and to raise some funds for charity. The sun blazed down and the Referee (Joe Archbold) made the wise decision to allow the players to take a drinks break in each half.

The game burst into life after only four minutes as Jeremy Simmons netted for Kenilworth Royal Oak, with a defender unable to clear the ball and it ended up in the back of the net. Rhys Palmer got the second on the half hour mark and then Simmons grabbed a second just before the break to make it three.

The second half went the same way as Heathcote pushed for a goal to get back in the game, Royal Oak took advantage and with a swift smash and grab scored three goals in five minutes to seal the win. A brace from William Harte in three minutes and another from Joshua Cox doing the damage. Just before the hour mark Ionut Macsim came off the bench to replace Harte, and within ten minutes he'd scored the seventh. Kyran Shuker pulled a goal back for Heathcote with twenty minutes to go but it was little consolation as Royal Oak were in control.

The trophy was presented by Dennis Taylor, who holds the record for the most appearances for Leamington Brakes (over 600).