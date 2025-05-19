Six races for Wednesday's Proudly Warwick Raceday

Six competitive races at Warwick on Wednesday (photo by David Pratt)

On Wednesday, Warwick stages its annual Proudly Warwick Raceday which remembers people and horses connected with the course with a six-race card that gets underway at 2.40pm.

The opening Logicor William Eborall Maiden Hurdle looks an open affair with a number in with a chance of opening their account. Roadshow, a winner on the flat on heavy ground at Saint-Cloud, chased home hot favourite Roxanne at Newton Abbot and could fight out the finish with Two To Tango, third on his first run since wind surgery at Plumpton in March.

Rukaana, without a win in seven starts over hurdles so far, could get off the mark in the Logicor Warwickshire Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle at the expense of top-weight Cusano, who stepped up on previous efforts last time following wind surgery.

The trip is just short of three and a quarter miles for the Logicor Chandler Handicap Chase and sees Calagogo, who gave 1/50 favourite Doyen Quest a run for his money at the last meeting, a chance to go one better. Pride Of Paris went down by just a neck to Side Stepper at Uttoxeter and has been raised 2lbs for that effort, but looks the one to beat here.

Stratford winner Time Interval looks like a horse on an upward curve and can follow up in the feature £16,000 Pricedup.Bet Carnival Handicap Hurdle. Enthused, who last ran over hurdles six months ago, has been busy on the flat since, but without looking like winning, and the danger could be Ukantango, trained by Olly Murphy, who should improve on his last run which came after an absence of eleven months.

Murphy had a career-best season in 2024/25, finishing fifth in the championship table with 141 winners at a strike rate of 25%. He provided champion jockey Sean Bowen with 103 of his 180 winners and is in double figures already for this campaign at an impressive 36% strike rate.

The progressive A Dublin Job goes for a hat-trick of wins in the Logicor Saumur Handicap Chase, but needs to overcome another hike in the weights. It's a long time since Cat Tiger won a race and, as a consequence, he has tumbled down the weights and, after several placed efforts, could finally have his day in the sun. Top weight is carried by chasing debutant Gwennie May Star, pulled up at Plumpton, but a dual winner over hurdles last season.

King Of The Road, down the field on heavy ground last time, should appreciate the better surface in the Coronation Handicap Hurdle, but may find Honneur d'Ajonic a tough nut to crack.