Thrilling finish for Warwickshire Ladies in England National Bowling Finals

Junior Pairs and Senior Fours take Warwickshire Ladies to the England National Bowling Finals with thrilling finishes in both games. Even the weather turned up to play and the morning was greeted with blue sky and sunshine as players, supporters and spectators arrived to watch the Warwickshire teams take on the final challenge of the season in games which proved to be as exciting as anticipated.

The Junior Pairs – Lily-Mae Adams (Welford) and Emily Kernick (Royal Leamington Spa) were playing against Jemma Tuohy and Yasmina Hasan from Surrey who had won their semi final convincingly and set off strongly leading 6-2 on the fifth end before the Warwickshire pair pulled back to level the score at 8 all on 10 ends. But it was 5 shots to Warwickshire on the 11th end which put them ahead and they were 11-16 on 15 ends before going on to win 13-19.

The Senior Fours – Dawn Horne, Caroline Edwards, Jenny Wickens and Janice White (Royal Leamington Spa) were playing against a team from Hampshire who held the lead from the start until 4 shots on the 17th end turned the tables and put the Warwickshire team in front 12-11 but it wasn’t to be and they were unable to hold the opposition on the final end finishing 13-12 – a very close and exciting finish for the spectators but a disappointing end for the Fours team after a very successful run in the Nationals.