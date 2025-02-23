Weather continues to affect Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Referee Amanda Woolley with the captains of Southam Utd and Midland Rovers doing the coin toss.

The weather still disrupts fixtures but there were still some games to report.

We start as usual with the Cup Competitions. First up is the Division 1 Cup and we are still in the group stages.

Long Itchington 1 Leam Hib’s Reserves 2 - A goal each from Mitchell Williams and Charlie Fitzmaurice were enough here to give Hib’s the win.

Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup - Balsall and Berkswell 1 Cubbington Albion 6

This one went to form and the Albion were too strong for the Hornets. Jordan White gave Albion a start after ten minutes. Billie Gatfield added a second eight minutes later. Harry Hartin made it three on the stroke of half time. Gatfield got his second shortly after the break and then Alex Witchell grabbed a late brace to seal the win. Albion progress into the next round.

Bowling Green 0 AFC Snitterfield 2 - Two late goals were enough for Snitterfield here. Noah Rose and Talib Bellamy the marksmen. Snitterfield progress.

Cancer Research Cup - Wellesbourne Wanderers 6 Stockton Reserves 2

Three players each chipping in with a brace here as this one also went to form. Alex Rea, Joel Giblin and Elliot Durbin the men with the doubles.

Division 1 - Hawkes Mill Sports 4 Khalsa 1

Hawkes Mill are closing in on the Title and take all three points here. Jordan Brandish, David Michael Buckley, Lee Kelly and Patrick Ryan on target.

Division 2 - Leam Hib’s 3 Khalsa Reserves 1

Kyle Mota with the Khalsa goal on twenty-four minutes to give the visitors the lead. Conor Smith made it all square on the half hour mark and Tom Hitchcox then gave Hib’s the advantage just before the break. Late in the second half and Smith added his second to seal the points. Hib’s extend the gap and although it’s not over yet, they look favourites for the Title.

Division 3 - Fusilier 3 Chadwick End 4

A seven goal thriller and this one went the distance. Kieran Geoghegan with a hat-trick for Chadwick and with the winning goal in the last minute. Rhys Edwards also chipped in with a very late goal with less than five minutes to go to give Chadwick hope. With the scores tied at one each at half time the second half was full on action.

Kenilworth Royal Oak 1 Massey Ferguson Sports and Social Club 1

Division 5 - Kenilworth Town 7 Warwick United 2

Fastest goal of the day here for Dorian Francis in the first minute to give United the lead. However it was only a consolation as Town romped home with seven of their own. Jack Emeney got a second shortly before the end but it was all over by then.

Southam United Reserves 4 Midland Rovers 2 - A game of two halves here with a howling gale and driving rain with no protection for the weather, the ball was almost magnetically drawn to the town end of the pitch. Southam held on giving away just one goal in the first half against the wind, when George Williams struck just before the half hour mark for Rovers.

The second half was an uphill struggle for Rovers but Owen Kennedy made it all square five minutes after the re-start. Noah McNulty then gave Southam the lead fifteen minutes later. Williams got his second with sixteen minutes to go to make it all square again. McNulty went straight back up the other end to restore the United advantage. Charlie Ferguson then rounded it off with four minutes left on the clock. A first win in the League for Southam who leap frog Warwick United at the bottom of the Table.