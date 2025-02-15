Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the mum and daughter who were both crowned Miss Blackpool - 40 years apart!

Tabitha Bennett, 20, recently was crowned Miss Blackpool 2024 - forty years after mum, Vicky, was awarded the the same title.

Fashion student, Tabitha, entered her first beauty pageant two years ago, saying she was inspired by hearing about her mum’s past success - especially in the Miss Blackpool competition.

Tabitha, who lives in Knutsford, said: “[I was inspired] by my mum winning so many pageants, but this was the most prestigious one, so the dream was to always win this one and especially to do it 40 years apart.”

Vicky Bennett, 60, a former Miss Blackpool, with daughter Tabitha Bennett, 20 - Miss Blackpool 2024. | LH

Vicky, who won many competitions in the 1980s, says it was a good career in those days - but it’s more of a hobby for daughter, Tabitha. Vicky, who recently came runner-up in Miss Exquisite World competition, said: “I don't think that much of a career anymore, but I think it's a really nice hobby, and it's a really nice way to meet people. There's lots of of girls have used it as a stepping stone for really great things, so I think it opens doors and it creates opportunities.”

The Miss Blackpool pageant of 1984 was a huge event, with previous editions boasting celebrity judges like Bob Monkhouse and Les Dawson. This year marks 70 years of the competition. Tabitha's next challenge is the Miss England Cheshire competition in March. A win there would propel her towards the coveted Miss England title.

