Dramatic video shows moment drug dealer who killed cyclist in crash is caught hiding behind garden shed
Dramatic video shows the moment a drug dealer who killed a cyclist in a crash was caught hiding behind a garden shed.
The fatal collision happened on October 12 in Vernon Street, Ipswich - involving a bicycle and three cars – a blue Audi S3, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a Red Skoda Fabia. The cyclist, later formally identified as 35-year-old Benjamin Wright from the Ipswich area, sadly died at the scene. Police established that it was the Audi that had collided with the cyclist which propelled him into the path of the Golf. The Audi then collided with the Skoda.
The driver of the Audi, James Ashman, fled on foot. Analysis of CCTV and reconstruction of the collision confirmed that Ashman was driving the car at around 60mph – twice the 30mph speed limit – when the crash occurred.
Officers attended an address in Chelmondiston and located Ashman hiding behind a garden shed. He was arrested in connection with the incident.
James Ashman, 29, of Lower Harlings in Shotley Gate, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, for which he received a 14-year prison sentence. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 years and will be required to take an extended retest.
Following a search of the address where Ashman was located, officers found large quantities of cannabis and £5,000 in cash. Ashman was further charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, along with a second man - Alfie Hedges, 27, of Collimer Close in Chelmondiston.
The pair pleaded guilty to the offence, with Ashman sentenced to 12-months in prison to run consecutively to the 14-year sentence, bringing his total prison term to 15 years. Hedges was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12-months, a Community Order comprising 80 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay £500 costs.
