Ryanair plane’s “all four” tyres burst in “bad landing” - leaving plane stuck and travellers stranded
Footage shows engineers working on a Ryanair plane on the tarmac after “all four of its tyres” burst on landing - with the aircraft unable to be moved.
Onlookers claim another pilot said the incident happened due to a "bad landing" at Milan Bergamo Airport - which also damaged the runway as well as the tyres.
Alice Longhurst, 35, was supposed to be flying from the airport to Dubrovnik at 7:50am on October 1 - but says her flight was delayed due to the less than perfect landing.
Alice said her pilot announced the plane in front of them had burst four tyres and that the ground crews didn't know how to move the plane because all of the tyres had burst, with one bent under the plane.
Alice, a marketing consultant, from London said: “You could smell the burning rubber in the plane. We were ready to go and there were flames which was scary. They told us to wait for a couple of hours and then they took us off the plane."
A spokesperson from Ryanair said: "Flight FR846 from Barcelona to Milan Bergamo (1 Oct) experienced a tyre issue upon landing at Milan Bergamo Airport. Passengers disembarked normally, and the aircraft was inspected by engineers, who are currently servicing the aircraft so that it can return to service.”
