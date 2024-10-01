Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Listen to the “intrusive, pounding” noise of piling works coming from a 165 newbuild housing estate which, along with 20ft dust clouds, ‘ruined summer’ for residents.

Angry residents say living next door to a newbuild housing development is making their lives a misery as they are plagued by constant 'dust storms and earthquakes'.

Homeowners are fuming at the disruption being caused by the 165 house estate being constructed on their doorsteps in Glen Parva, Leicestershire.

They say constant noise coming from piling works is making life hell, and they can even taste the dust and dirt coming over from the site. Others said the vibrations have been causing damage to their properties and compared the drilling to like 'being in an earthquake.'

Residents have complained of 'constant noise, dust and dirt' coming from a development site yards from their homes in Glen Parva, Leicestershire. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Gran-of-four Helen Ross, 70, a retired psychotherapist and counsellor, said: “We are not NIMBY’s, I want to stress that but this has been absolute hell.

“These piles are driving in 20ft dust clouds they’re huge. There are people coming out with funny skin complaints, people with chest complaints because of the dust. I’m not exaggerating when I say it has absolutely ruined our summer.”

On the noise, Lisa Ellis, 55, said: "Where I'm situated which is further down the road, I almost get two beats, so I get the beat of the piling and an echo, so it's a very intrusive, echoing, pounding noise."

A Vistry spokesperson said: "We take seriously the concerns of the local community and are keen to foster positive relationships throughout the project and would encourage anyone impacted by the work to contact our customer service team.

"We are taking all necessary precautions during the early groundworks and are carrying out continuous noise and vibration monitoring on site to ensure there is no risk to neighbouring properties.”