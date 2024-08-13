Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A celebration of “left-of-mainstream” music, Arctangent returns to the outskurts of Bristol this week.

Arctangent returns to Fernhill Farm near Bristol for another year of “angular” and leftfield music.

This year’s headliners include Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and post-rock pioneers Mogwai.

What time are your favourite acts playing? Here’s the full set times for this week’s event plus the weather forecast.

Fernhill Farm on the outskirts of Bristol is set to become quite the noisy area over the next few days, with the return of music festival Arctangent for it’s 2024 edition (August 14 - 18)

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2013 to specifically focus on math rock, post-rock and experimental music, the festival was born out of a desire to create a niche event for fans of complex and unconventional music genres that were underrepresented in what organiser felt were the “mainstream” festival circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first ArcTanGent took place at Fernhill Farm and featured bands like 65daysofstatic, And So I Watch You From Afar and Tall Ships with the festival quickly gaining a reputation for its carefully curated lineup, intimate atmosphere, and passionate community of attendees

Over the years, it has grown in size and scope, attracting an international audience and some of the most respected names in the genre, such as Godspeed You! Black Emperor, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Explosions In The Sky - who happen to be one of the headliners at this year’s festival.

They’re joined by technical death metal act Meshuggah and post-rock pioneers Mogwai, with a host of interesting acts across the four days at the festival. But how bad are the stage clashes this year and will the heavens open across the festival site this year, nevermind there being Explosions In The Sky?

Here’s the set times, weather forecast and list of items to ditch before heading to Arctangent this year.

Full set-times and stage splits for Arctangent 2024

Meshuggah (main) are set to headline Arctangent 2024 this week, alongside fellow headliners Explosions In The Sky (inset, top) and Mogwai (inset, bottom) | Getty Images

Wednesday 14 August 2024

Yohkai Stage:

00:20-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs

23:30-00:20 - Aiming for Enrike (live silent disco)

22:00-23:00 - And So I Watch You From Afar

20:35-21:25 - Bossk

19:15-20:00 - LLNN

18:00-18:45 - Curse These Metal Hands

16:45-17:30 - Psychonaut

15:45-16:15 - Cobra the Impaler

14:50-15:20 - Din of Celestial Birds

13:55-14:25 - Hidden Mothers

13:00-13:30 - Host Body

Thursday 15 August 2024

Main Stage:

21:40-23:00 - Explosions In The Sky

19:30-20:40 - Spiritualized

17:30-18:30 - Baroness

15:50-16:40 - Julie Christmas

14:30-15:05 - Bo Ningen

13:20-13:50 - Healthyliving

12:10-12:40 - AVKRVST

11:00-11:30 - itoldyouiwouldeatyou

Yohkai Stage:

00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs

23:10-00:00 - Karin Park (Live Silent Disco)

20:45-21:35 - Amenra

18:35-19:25 - Red Fang

16:45-17:25 - Conan

15:10-15:45 - Wyatt E.

13:55-14:25 - blanket

12:45-13:15 - Underdark

11:35-12:05 - Pleiades

Bixler Stage:

20:45-21:35 - Textures

18:35-19:25 - Kalandra

16:45-17:25 - Cats and Cats and Cats

15:10-15:45 - URNE

13:55-14:25 - Bicurious

12:45-13:15 - unpeople

11:35-12:05 - Kulk

PX3 Stage:

21:40-22:30 - John Cxnnor

19:35-20:35 - Author & Punisher

17:30-18:10 - Kaonashi

15:55-16:35 - Squid Pi**er

14:30-15:05 - Aiming For Enrike

13:20-13:50 - Hundred Year Old Man

12:10-12:40 - Oddism

11:00-11:30 - SENECA

Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:

20:45-21:30 - Tokky Horror

18:40-19:20 - Nailbreaker

16:45-17:25 - SKEMER

15:10-15:45 - Doodseskader

13:55-14:25 - Sun Spot

12:45-13:15 - Gloom Index

11:35-12:05 - A-Sun Amissa

10:00-10:50 - Fan Grrrls (podcast)

09:00-09:50 - Hell Bent For Metal (podcast)

Friday 16 August 2024

Meshuggah performing on the first U.S. day of Ozzfest 2002 at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania | Getty Images

Main Stage:

21:40-23:00 - Meshuggah

19:40-20:40 - Animals As Leaders

17:50-18:40 - Ihsahn

16:10-17:00 - Three Trapped Tigers

14:35-15:25 - Year Of No Light

13:20-13:55 - The Omnific

12:10-12:40 - Zetra

11:00-11:30 - i Häxa

Yohkai Stage:

00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs

23:10-00:00 - God Alone (Live Silent Disco)

20:45-21:35 - Plini

18:45-19:35 - Delta Sleep

17:05-17:45 - Night Verses

15:30-16:05 - Outrun The Sunlight

14:00-14:30 - Shy, Low

12:45-13:15 - BLACKSHAPE

11:35-12:05 - Asymmetric Universe

Bixler Stage:

20:45-21:35 - Show Me the Body

18:45-19:35 - Sigh

17:05-17:45 - Orchards

15:30-16:05 - Maruja

14:00-14:30 - Iress

12:45-13:15 - The Sun's Journey Through The Night

11:35-12:05 - Modern Technology

PX3 Stage:

21:40-22:40 - Komfortrauschen

19:40-20:40 - Blood Command

17:55-18:35 - Frail Body

16:10-16:55 - Glassing

14:40-15:20 - Every Hell

13:20-13:55 - Fange

12:10-12:40 - El Moono

11:00-11:30 - HAAL

Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:

20:45-21:35 - Teeth Of The Sea

18:50-19:30 - Yard

17:05-17:45 - Madmess

15:30-16:05 - Benefits

14:00-14:30 - Yomi Ship

12:45-13:15 - Sans Froid

11:35-12:05 - Cahill//Costello

10:00-10:50 - 2 Promoters, 1 Pod (podcast)

09:00-09:50 - Noizze (podcast)

Saturday August 17 2024

Getty Images for Coachella

Main Stage:

21:30-23:00 - Mogwai

19:30-20:30 - Electric Wizard

17:40-18:30 - And So I Watch You From Afar

16:05-16:50 - SCALER

14:35-15:20 - Bossk

13:20-13:55 - Hexvessel

12:10-12:40 - BRIQUEVILLE

Yohkai Stage:

00:00-03:00 - Silent Disco DJs

23:10-00:25 - AK/DK (Live Silent Disco)

20:35-21:25 - Caspian

18:35-19:25 - Brontide

16:55-17:35 - Imperial Triumphant

15:25-16:00 - Silver Moth

14:00-14:30 - VOWER

12:45-13:15 - Sunnata

11:35-12:05 - FORT

Bixler Stage:

20:35-21:25 - SLIFT

18:35-19:25 - earthtone9

16:55-17:35 - Pijn

15:25-16:00 - KEN Mode

14:00-14:30 - WuW

12:45-13:15 - Haus Horo

11:35-12:05 - Codex Serafini

PX3 Stage:

21:30-22:30 - MSPAINT

19:30-20:30 - Gallops

17:40-18:25 - Outlander

16:05-16:50 - Nadir

14:35-15:20 - Ànteros

13:20-13:55 - Love Sex Machine

12:10-12:40 - Cassus

11:00-11:30 - Torpor

Elephant in the Bar Room Stage:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20:35-21:20 - COLOSSAL SQUID

18:35-19:20 - Thot

16:55-17:35 - God Alone

15:25-16:00 - PEACH

14:00-14:30 - Thank

12:45-13:15 - Quade

11:35-12:05 - Maebe

10:00-10:50 - Spaceships Over Glasgow (with Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai)

09:00-09:50 - Come My Fanatics: A Journey Into The World of Electric Wizard

What items are prohibited from Arctangent 2024?

A pretty run of the mill list - in fact, one of the more concise lists we’ve seen during the music festival season. Simply put, the following items are prohibited from being brought to the grounds of Arctangent 2024:

Illegal Substances (including laughing gas and “legal highs.”).

Weapons.

Sharp Objects.

Glass.

Pyrotechnics / Flares / Fireworks.

Animals (with the acceptance of previously agreed assistance dogs.)

Lasers / Laser pens.

SLR and Professional cameras (unless you have been granted a press pass.)

Small camping stoves and BBQs are permitted on the campgrounds, but organisers request that they be lifted off any grass and disposed of responsibly.

What is the weather forecast for Arctangent 2024?

Those arriving on Wednesday to Fernhill Farms are in for a wet one, with the Met Office forecast rain throughout the day in the area. Thankfully as the festival progresses though, the weather is set to get better.

Day-by-day forecast for Arctangent 2024

Wednesday August 14 2024: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime (23°c.)

Thursday August 15 2024: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning (24°c.)

Friday August 16 2024: Sunny intervals (22°c.)

Saturday August 17 2024: Sunny intervals (23°c.)

For last minute tickets including weekend and day options, visit Arctangent’s ticketing page for more details and payment options.