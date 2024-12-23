Alternative Christmas Films: bored of what's on the box? Try these 13 alternative Christmas features instead

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:00 BST

Sick of “sugarplum fairy-tales?” Try these 13 alternative festive films this year instead ❄

Christmas films don’t have to be completely saccharine sweet, we’ll have you know - despite it being the most popular formula this time of year.

There are some of you out there that just ‘loathe’ the notion of a festive movie that follows the familiar cinematic tropes; it’s either a boy and girl fall in love, separate but somehow get back together for Christmas, or a family coming together and realising the importance of the season.

But what about something a little more, dare we say it, “transgressive?” “Nasty?” Dare we say it, quite anti-Christmas in its execution? Then perhaps we can be of service this year.

Be it a controversial ‘80s slasher that led to a huge moral panic upon its release, to a classic piece of nasty British horror, we’ve compiled 13 ‘alternative’ Christmas films that you can stream this year.

Be warned though - some of these are not suitable for all the family, despite former WCW World Champion Bill Goldberg starring in one of our irreverent offerings.

1. Krampus (Sky Cinema)

When a dysfunctional family loses their Christmas spirit, they unwittingly summon Krampus, a terrifying demon who punishes the naughty. Equal parts horror and holiday satire, this chilling flick puts a dark spin on festive traditions featuring acting talents such as Toni Collette and Adam Scott. | Legendary Pictures

2. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

A young boy and his father discover a secret that Santa isn’t who we thought he was—and he’s very dangerous. This Finnish cult favourite blends folklore, horror, and dark comedy, making it a perfect anti-Christmas tale. | Oscilloscope Laboratories

3. Silent Night, Deadly Night (Shudder)

A man traumatized by childhood events goes on a rampage dressed as Santa Claus. This controversial ‘80s slasher film explores the dark side of Christmas with shocking kills and over-the-top camp. | TriStar Pictures

4. Black Christmas (MUBI)

Widely considered the first slasher movie, this 1974 classic follows a group of sorority sisters as they’re terrorized by mysterious phone calls and gruesome murders over the holidays. Its snowy backdrop makes the horror all the more chilling. | Ambassador Film Distributors

