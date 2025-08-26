2026 marks an important milestone in the history of the UK’s biggest dance festival, Creamfields.

Though the event has been running since 1998, those familiar with their surroundings since the move to Daresbury Estate in Cheshire might want to pop open a bottle of bubbly next year, as it will mark 20 years of the festival taking place at the beloved location - home to the recently developed HALO and, according to my editor, one of the most “chilled” festival camping atmospheres they’ve experienced in a while.

The festival is known for making a “big deal” when it comes to important milestones, and as the general mood of the music listening public is starting to gravitate once again towards all things electronic, could one of these 15 acts make an ideal headliner in 2026?

We’ve taken a look at some of the names that have permeated Creamfields’ history since its beginnings, several recent acts that have made waves performing at either Tomorrowland in Belgium or Coachella in the United States, along with some of our favourites over the years, to guess, at this point, who could be a headline act next year.

Would you be keen to head along if one of these names were announced?

1 . Amelie Lens After a jaw-dropping performance at Creamfields this year, there is some chatter over a return for Amelie Lens. The DJ has a relentless, high-energy style that is perfect for a main stage closing set. She's a force of nature, and her headline performance would be a no-holds-barred assault of driving techno that would leave the crowd breathless and begging for more. | THIERRY ROGE/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike These two are no strangers to Creamfields, having headlined the festival on multiple occasions. Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are known for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing sets and theatrical stage presence. They would once again deliver a party-starting performance, packed with explosive drops, fire cannons, and all the big-room anthems that have made them global superstars. | GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Carl Cox It's almost impossible to imagine a Creamfields without Carl Cox. As a foundational figure of the festival and a dance music icon, he's performed at Creamfields in countless capacities over the years. A headline slot for Carl Cox would be a momentous occasion, bringing his infectious energy and legendary techno selections to the main stage for a true masterclass in DJing. | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami