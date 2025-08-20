The singer is still set to tour North America, however, in September and October.

US rapper and singer Doechii has cancelled three upcoming festival appearances.

The musician was set to perform at All Points East, Forwards Bristol and France’s Rock en Seine.

No details have been given so far as to why the cancellations have occurred.

The ‘Anxiety’ singer was scheduled to perform at All Points East at Victoria Park, London, on Saturday, with an appearance also scheduled at the Forwards Bristol festival on Sunday; however, organisers for both events have confirmed the 27-year-old artist will no longer be part of the festivities.

Doechii has pulled out of three European music festivals, including two taking place in the United Kingdom. | Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March

Taking to social media, All Points East wrote that Doechii was “no longer able to perform” and that “we’d like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future.”

Similarly, the organisers for the Bristol festival posted on social media stating that “we are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at any of her upcoming shows.”

The singer was also meant to be performing at Rock en Seine in Paris on Thursday, which has also confirmed her absence.

As of writing, no official reason has been given regarding her cancellations, nor any indication of whether she will be replaced for either of her UK shows. Ticketholders have also not been told whether they will be entitled to a refund for the events following the cancellation.

However, previous incidents involving a musician withdrawing from a festival have not led to refunds, due to the terms and conditions of many tickets stating the ‘contract’ is for the festival, rather than a specific act.

The cancellations also do not seem to have affected her forthcoming North American tour, set to take place in September, with more dates added to that tour announced for October.

