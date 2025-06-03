Could Chino Moreno make a guest appearance at Download Festival? Here’s five rumours a week before the event.

With only a week to go, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive ahead of Download Festival 2025.

From potential guests appearing on stage with confirmed acts, to who might fill in several gaps, the gossip mill is rife.

Here’s five potential surprises we think could happen at Download Festival 2025 at present.

Have you spotted the two huge gaps in the Download Festival 2025 timetable?

That’s two of the talking points as we are almost one week away from one of the noisiest UK festivals kickstarting the UK festival season at Donington Park. The mystery of who might perform on The Avalanche Stage, or if there will be a headline act on the Dogtooth Stage after Cradle of Filth have finished their set, is hot on everyone's minds.

We’ve taken a look over Reddit, social media and even down rabbit holes we didn’t think existed to take a look at some of the strong rumours of what ‘might’ happen at this year’s festival - one that has previously surprised many with secret sets or last-minute replacements.

Get ready to speculate: here are five possible surprises set to shake up Download Festival 2025.

Five possible surprises to take place at Download Festival 2025

There's two huge gaps in the Download Festival 2025 timetable, while could a Weezer super-fan join them during their main stage set this year? | Getty Images/Download Festival App

1. Chino Moreno makes a guest appearance

Is it wishful thinking from a long-time Deftones fan? Yes, but we’re not asking for a full-blown Deftones set (though, see below regarding that). However, with Deftones and Weezer touring together, and knowing Moreno has previously covered songs from Rivers Cuomo's group, is there a possibility of the frontman bounding onto the Apex Stage on Friday to help cover the classic Say It Ain’t So?

Failing that, there’s another artist performing this year, the enigmatic PRESIDENT, who has referenced Moreno online as an influence. Their first single bears all the hallmarks of Diamond Eyes era Deftones, so could there be a signal boost if Moreno helps Char… sorry… PRESIDENT when they perform?

2. Sunday - The Avalanche Stage, 2:50pm 'gap'

On a stage that is otherwise tightly packed with 30-minute sets, a 1-hour, 30-minute gap (from the end of Spiritual Camp at 2:20pm until House of Protection at 3:50pm, with a 2:50pm slot for the secret act) is highly unusual and a classic indicator of a planned but unannounced performance.

Download Festival itself, and related outlets like Kerrang! and Rock Sound, have teased "multiple secret sets" for 2025. This particular gap on Sunday is often highlighted in fan theories.

The most popular prediction is that Architects could be the secret act performing in this slot, as their schedule sometimes has gaps that could allow for a Download appearance. Some speculation even links their absence from the main line-up due to exclusivity clauses with other festivals, which secret sets can sometimes "work around."

Guess we’ll find out on the day — unless someone outs themselves for that time slot.

3. Jerry Cantrell joins another band in tribute to Alice In Chains

While Jerry Cantrell is already set to deliver a must-see solo performance on Sunday, Donington is the spiritual home of rock, and special things happen here. Given Cantrell's legendary status as the mastermind behind Alice in Chains, could we see him join another band on the bill for a powerful tribute to his iconic band?

As a major metalcore band, Bullet For My Valentine has strong roots in the alternative metal scene that Alice in Chains influenced. They are direct descendants of 90s heavy rock — so could they fit the bill if Cantrell were to guest with a band this year?

A straight-ahead, powerful cover of an Alice in Chains track would fit perfectly into their set and be a massive crowd-pleaser, especially with Jerry Cantrell. They are playing on the same stage as Korn and Cantrell on Sunday.

4. Dogtooth’s “Late Night Closer” pattern

On both Friday (Apocalyptica at 9:50pm) and Sunday (Sikth at 10:05pm), the Dogtooth Stage features a notable band starting after the main Apex Stage headliner has begun.

This isn't a secret set, but it's a deliberate programming choice to keep the energy going for fans of specific sub-genres after the main arena might be winding down. These can feel like a special ‘bonus headline’ for those stages and a unique way to end the night.

Cradle of Filth is scheduled to headline the Dogtooth Stage at 20:30 on Saturday, but that leaves a space open for a potential secret set to occur. Could this be where someone like King Diamond or A Day To Remember plays a secret or last-minute announced set during the weekend? Some even think it could be Linkin Park…

5. Korn ropes in a previous collaborator to close out Download 2025

As Korn is set to roll the years back and close out this year’s Download Festival, and with interest in late '90s and '00s nu metal coming back into vogue, could Jonathan Davis use their end-of-festival set to include a couple of surprise guests?

If they wanted to really tap into the zeitgeist of the era, Limp Bizkit isn't doing anything since they completed their Loserville tour dates. With the band performing at Leeds and Reading Festival later this year, could Fred pop over for a quick duet alongside Jonathan with a rousing cover of All In The Family?

What rumours have you heard about Download Festival 2025 and are any of them covered by this article? Let us know what you’ve heard ahead of the metal festival by leaving a comment down below.