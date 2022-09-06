Festival of International Street Arts in Great Yarmouth

Highlights include:

Free Out There Festival of International Street Arts and Circus September 16-18.

Out There is a massive entirely free and diverse outdoor event taking place at multiple venues across Great Yarmouth from September 16-18. Now in its 14th year its focus is on outdoor arts, circus and street acts.

Awe inspiring spectacle and quirky comedy combine in a festival woven with quality performance, family-friendly atmosphere and more than a fair dose of seaside silliness! www.outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water website

Thrigby Arts Festival September 10 and 11.

Visitors to Great Yarmouth over the weekend of September 10 can try their hands at a whole host of arts and crafts.

Two day event, which takes place in the grounds of Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens, sees artists, designer-makers and craftspeople from across the region. Entry free. https://www.facebook.com/autumnartsfestival website.

Great Yarmouth Soul Weekender September 23-26.

Lovers of all things soul should head to Great Yarmouth this September 23rd to 26th for amazing three day Soul Weekender event.

Staged at Parkdean’s Vauxhall Holiday Park, it features a packed line-up soul across four venues with DJ sets featuring the best new and old school Jazz, Funk and Soul anthems plus sets dedicated to the masters of soul.

Off-site tickets excluding accommodation still available from just £99 per person. Shuttle bus tickets can also be added from just £10 per person. Three night stay in nearby Maluth Lodge guest house arriving September 23 costs £210 for two including breakfast. www.maluthlodge.co.uk website 01494 304 652.

Fantastic Fire on the Water Beach Festival October 22-29.

Great Yarmouth’s Fire on the Water (October 22-29) moves to the Golden Mile for 2022.

Taking place on the golden sands of Central Beach this immersive and dynamic outdoor experience will encompass dance & acrobatic performances, dramatic light installations and night-time fire shows. Fantastic family-friendly making workshops included in ticket price and hot food and drink available. Also accessible route for wheelchairs, buggies and mobility scooters. Prices £3, £6, £9 or £12 per person. Gates open 6pm each night and close 10pm. www.outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water website.

Fairground Frights at Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach October 26-30.

Fairground Frights at Great Yarmouth’s famous Pleasure Beach – five nights of fearsome entertainment. Featuring ghoulish actors, spooky surprises, scares and projections from 5 to 8.30pm.

Each attraction’s 20 plus fun-filled rides feature in special Halloween event culminating in end of season fireworks display. Tickets £19.50 per person for unlimited access to rides and attractions (height restrictions apply) for three hours, event suitable for ages ten and over. www.pleasure-beach.co.uk website.

Halloween Spooktacular at the Hippodrome Great Yarmouth – October 21-31.

Hosted by Jack Jay and the comedian Johnny Mac, The Hippodrome Circus Halloween Spooktacular is ultimate fun family spooky show with laughs and jaw dropping circus stunts.

It will showcase packed line-up of amazing acrobatics, daring stunts, aerialists, dance and comedy all set to a spooky theme. The incredible lighting and special effects bring this historic venue to life in a performance that will culminate in a huge Halloween party dance along for all the family. The audience is encouraged to come in Halloween costumes.