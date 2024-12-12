Frankie Boyle, Paul Smith and Seann Walsh will be among the headline acts at a comedy festival at Warwick Castle next spring.

Cobra presents Comedy at the Castle 2025 will feature 13 stars of British comedy taking the stage in the historic venue’s courtyard from Friday May 23 to Sunday May 25.

The full 2025 line-up will see Paul Smith, Adam Rowe, Frankie Boyle, Seann Walsh, Josh Pugh, Helen Bauer, Slim, Laura Smyth, Carl Connelly, Larry Dean, Tez Ilyas, Hayley Ellis and Freddy Quinne perform.

The event will also feature a selection of award-winning street food by Digbeth Dining Club along with cocktails, craft beers, fizz bars, comperes and host DJs.

Frankie Boyle and Paul Smith. Images supplied.

Harry Jenkins, director of Cobra presents Comedy at the Castle, said: "We feel very fortunate to be entering our third year of the festival with two successful weekends under our belt.

“2025’s line-up is by far and away our biggest to date, and we couldn’t be happier with how the festival is shaping up.

“Paul Smith is one of the biggest selling comedians in the world over the past few years, and is will be on an arena tour of the UK and Australia in 2025 - so to be able to secure him for our more intimate setting by his standards is a huge coup for us.

“Frankie Boyle is of course a household name to most, and is widely regarded as one of the best comics and writers of his generation.

“We’ve also sought to strike a balance by booking some of our favourite circuit comics like Slim, Larry Dean, and Josh Pugh - a local lad from Warwickshire.

“Naturally, we are very excited to build on the success of 2023 and 2024 and bring the people of the Midlands a really special weekend that everyone can enjoy."

“We’re also delighted to have Cobra Beer back on board for this year as our headline sponsor and sole beer supplier for the weekend.”

Tickets for Cobra Presents: Comedy at the Castle, taking place in the Courtyard of Warwick Castle Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 May, are now on sale from £25 via comedyatthecastle.co.uk