Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The speculation over secret sets at Worthy Farm this year grows as May begins...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Glastonbury Festival over a month away, speculation on ‘secret’ appearances continues this week.

Fans of a US pop group, known for their friendship with Taylor Swift, think that they could be making a stop at Worthy Farm before their UK tour.

Meanwhile, a popular UK hip-hop group were accidentally ‘outed’ as a secret set during a live interview.

With only a month to go until Glastonbury Festival 2025, and with organizers confirming names on social media throughout April, fans are speculating about potential 'secret' acts.

As anticipation builds for surprise appearances at Worthy Farm in June, one name consistently emerges in the rumour mill this week: the US pop group HAIM .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revellers pictured at Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 (photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images). There are calls for Kneecap to be dropped from the bill for the 2025 event

Fans with a keen eye have noted that HAIM, who have announced a UK tour in October, are scheduled for a single show on June 27, 2025, at Dreamland in Margate . This has led to speculation that this performance could serve as a warm-up for a Glastonbury appearance, given the festival's dates of June 25-29, 2025.

Social media is abuzz with this possibility, with one user commenting: "Seems pretty likely.... otherwise it's odd that they'd play a one-off gig in Margate in June and then nothing else in the UK until October."

HAIM is set to tour the United Kingdom, beginning at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on October 24, 2025, with tickets for all UK dates available through Ticketmaster UK from 10:00am today (May 2, 2025).

UK hip-hop group accidentally reveal Glastonbury Festival appearance

HAIM isn't the only act fuelling speculation about surprise performances at Worthy Farm this year. Another group may have inadvertently revealed their involvement during a recent interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a chat with Roman Kemp on Arsenal's pre-match livestream, the presenter congratulated Rizzle Kicks member Jordan Stephens , saying: "You’re playing Glastonbury this year."

Jordan's response was an alarmed, “I haven't actually announced that yet…” prompting Kemp to backtrack. The Rizzle Kicks member then added: “It's gonna come out at some point."

This exchange has generated excitement among fans of the band, who are scheduled to reform and perform in London and Manchester in June, leading to speculation that these shows could also be warm-up performances.

Adding to the speculation, one social media user suggested that Huey Morgan should introduce the band, referencing an incident in 2006 when the pair hosted Never Mind The Buzzcocks with Morgan as a guest , which culminated in the former Fun Lovin’ Criminal smashing a mug on the desk.

Who do you think will perform a secret set at Glastonbury Festival this year, or who have you heard might be there? Share your rumoured acts and fuel the speculation in the comments below.