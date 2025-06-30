Who do people already think will headline Glastonbury Festival 2027?

As many make their way home from Worthy Farm today, there is no rest for the rumour mill.

Several names have been speculated as to who ‘could’ headline the next Glastonbury Festival after the event’s fallow year in 2026.

William Hill have revealed their odds who could headline, including the favourite being a beloved UK performer.

The dust and clean-up operation hasn’t even settled nor begun just yet at Worthy Farm after Glastonbury 2025 , but that’s not stopped the rumour mill suggesting your 2027 headliners.

The festival, set to undertake a well-earned fallow year in 2026, saw surprise sets from Pulp, Lewis Capaldi, Lorde and Haim, but as many revellers look to make their return after last week’s festival - and the controversy surrounding Bob Vylan’s set - bookmakers have already starting publish odds who ‘could’ perform when the event returns in 2027.

Not 24 hours after the festival's climax, bookmakers are already giving odds who could headline 2027's event after Glastonbury's fallow year in 2026. | Getty Images

William Hill have released their latest odds of who could be your headline acts on the Pyramid Stage in 2027, with some usual suspects being predicted alongside a host of fantastic British names that could fly the flag when the event returns in two years time.

So, who do the bookies think will join the likes of this year’s acts Neil Young, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo as headliners at Glastonbury 2027?

Who do bookies think will headline Glastonbury Festival 2027?

According to William Hill, Sam Fender is currently the frontrunner to headline the iconic Pyramid Stage, with odds of 2/1.

Close behind, sharing joint second place at 3/1, are global superstars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift . A host of other massive names are also in contention at 4/1, including Beyoncé , Rihanna , Miley Cyrus , and Eminem .

Interestingly, rock legends Oasis , ahead of their highly anticipated reunion tour, are also tipped at 4/1 to headline Glastonbury in 2027, a prospect many fans would undoubtedly be thrilled to see.

"The mammoth Glastonbury clear up might just be getting underway after this year's festival, but there's already speculation about who could be the next headliners," said Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill . "We make Geordie singer Sam Fender a narrow 2/1 favourite... This week's hugely anticipated Oasis return could well set them up for major festivals in the coming years and we also make the Gallagher brothers 4/1 to headline Glastonbury in 2027."

Who do you think could headline the next Glastonbury Festival, or who do you want to see headline the Pyramid Stage in 2027? Make your choices by leaving a comment down below and let’s speculate together.