The excitement is building as the countdown to Glastonbury Festival 2025 reaches double digits, with the festival gates opening sooner than you’d think.

For those fortunate enough to have secured resale tickets, congratulations on finally making it. And to those who rolled the dice one last time without success, our sympathies. Hopefully, there's better luck in 2027, as Glastonbury is set to take a fallow year in 2026.

While festival organizers have been steadily announcing confirmed acts on social media throughout April (and the line-up is extensive), speculation persists about potential surprise appearances.

So, with May 2025 now officially underway and many more acts confirmed, who are the remaining 'wildcards' rumoured to be performing at this year's festival?

We've once again consulted eFestivals , who have identified 11 names that could potentially perform, a notable feat given the already substantial number of confirmed acts.

Some names continue to circulate, while others are new additions. Who are these artists that fans suspect might make an appearance at Glastonbury 2025? Read on to find out!

1 . HAIM Could the effortlessly cool vibes of HAIM be heading to Glastonbury in 2025? The sisters' infectious blend of indie rock, pop, and R&B would be a perfect soundtrack to a vibrant day at Worthy Farm, and whispers suggest their UK tour dates make it a possibility. | Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Rizzle Kicks The infectious hip-hop beats of Rizzle Kicks might very well be brought to Worthy Farm this year. Despite no confirmation, an interview Jordan Stephens' undertook with Roman Kemp 'outed' that the band were scheduled to perform... | Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

3 . Tiesto Craving the big beats? For those ready to dance the night away, rumours are circulating that electronic dance music titan Tiesto could bring the euphoric drops and hands-in-the-air moments to Glastonbury in 2025. | Getty Images