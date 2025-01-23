iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: Taylor Swift once again dominates nominations but who has joined her?
- The nominations for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been announced.
- Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen lead the nominations with 10 nods each.
- Charli XCX, Hozier and The Last Dinner Party are among the UK and Ireland artists nominated this year.
Taylor Swift once again dominates the nominations for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2025, but she’s not in the pole position alone this year.
As this year’s nominees were revealed overnight, Taylor Swift is up for 10 awards, including Pop Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year, but she is joined with 10 nominations by Morgan Wallen, whose collaboration with Post Malone with I Had Some Help has seen the songwriter earn a Song of the Year nod - a category Swift is not featured in this year.
This year’s Pop Artist of the Year is set to be tightly fought battle; while Taylor Swift remains the favourite to pick up the awards, the rise of other names also battling for the going - Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish - and the success they had in 2025 might mean that award is not a forgone conclusion…
The ceremony also features a strong mix of UK and Irish acts this year, with Hozier picking up multiple nods, including Song of the Year and Pop Song of the Year, cementing his place in both Irish and UK music.
Charli XCX is up for Dance Song of the Year and Favourite Surprise Guest, while Central Cee is nominated for World Artist of the Year, continuing to make waves globally. Fontaines D.C. and The Last Dinner Party are both in the running for Best New Artist in the Alternative and Rock categories, showcasing the thriving UK and Irish indie scene. Meanwhile, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is still dominating the dance scene with a nomination for Dance Artist of the Year.
This year’s ceremony is set to take place on March 17 2025 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 - full list of nominees
Song of the Year
- ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey
- ‘Agora Hills’ – Doja Cat
- ‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone
- ‘Espresso’ – Sabrina Carpenter
- ‘Greedy’ – Tate McRae
- ‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- ‘Lose Control’ – Teddy Swims
- ‘Lovin On Me’ – Jack Harlow
- ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Too Sweet’ – Hozier
Pop Song of the Year
- ‘Agora Hills’ – Doja Cat
- ‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone
- ‘Espresso’ – Sabrina Carpenter
- ‘Greedy’ – Tate McRae
- ‘Too Sweet’ – Hozier
Pop Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Jelly Roll
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Teddy Swims
Best Collaboration
- ‘Die With A Smile’ – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- ‘Fortnight’ – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- ‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- ‘Like That’ – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Miles On It’ – Kane Brown and Marshmello
Best New Artist (Pop)
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Country Song of the Year
- ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey
- ‘Cowgirls’ – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST
- ‘I Am Not Okay’ – Jelly Roll
- ‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- ‘World On Fire’ – Nate Smith
Country Artist of the Year
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- George Birge
- Shaboozey
- Tucker Wetmore
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
- ‘Like That’ – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Lovin On Me’ – Jack Harlow
- ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
- ‘TGIF’ – GloRilla
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Future
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
- 310babii
- BigXthaPlug
- BossMan Dlow
- Cash Cobain
- Jordan Adetunji
R&B Song of the Year
- ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
- ‘Made For Me’ – Muni Long
- ‘Sensational’ – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
- ‘Water’ – Tyla
- ‘WY@’ – Brent Faiyaz
R&B Artist of the Year
- Chris Brown
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
- World Artist of the Year:
- Burna Boy
- Central Cee
- Tems
- Tyla
- YG Marley
Best New Artist (R&B)
- 4Batz
- Ambré
- Inayah
- Josh X
- Maeta
Alternative Song of the Year
- ‘Dilemma’ – Green Day
- ‘Landmines’ – Sum 41
- ‘Neon Pill’ – Cage The Elephant
- ‘The Emptiness Machine’ – Linkin Park
- ‘Too Sweet’ – Hozier
Alternative Artist of the Year
- Cage The Elephant
- Green Day
- Linkin Park
- Sum 41
- twenty one pilots
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
- Djo
- Fontaines D.C.
- Good Neighbours
- Myles Smith
- The Last Dinner Party
Rock Song of the Year
- ‘A Symptom of Being Human’ – Shinedown
- ‘All My Life’ – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll
- ‘Dark Matter’ – Pearl Jam
- ‘Screaming Suicide’ – Metallica
- ‘The Emptiness Machine’ – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year
- Green Day
- Linkin Park
- Metallica
- Pearl Jam
- Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
- ‘360’ – Charli XCX
- ‘Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)’ – Bebe Rexha
- ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’ – David Guetta and OneRepublic
- ‘Make You Mine’ – Madison Beer
- ‘Water’ – Tyla & Marshmello
Dance Artist of the Year
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Dua Lipa
- Kylie Minogue
- Tiësto
- Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
- ‘Brickell’ – FEID X Yandel
- ‘LA FALDA’ – Myke Towers
- ‘Perro Negro’ – Bad Bunny featuring FEID
- ‘Qlona’ – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma
- ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’ – Karol G
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- FEID
- Karol G
- Myke Towers
- Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)
- Christian Alicea
- Cris MJ
- Ela Taubert
- FloyyMenor
- Kapo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- ‘Alch Si’ – Grupo Frontera and Carin León
- ‘El Beneficio De La Duda’ – Grupo Firme
- ‘FIRST LOVE’ – Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez
- ‘La Diabla’ – Xavi
- ‘Tu Perfume’ – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
- Grupo Frontera
- Intocable
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Peso Pluma
- Xavi
- Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
- Chino Pacas
- Iván Cornejo
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Tito Double P
- Xavi
K-pop Artist of the Year
- aespa
- ATEEZ
- ENHYPEN
- Jimin
- Lisa
K-pop Song of the Year
- ‘Chk Chk Boom’ – Stray Kids
- ‘Magnetic’ – ILLIT
- ‘Supernova’ – aespa
- ‘Who’ – Jimin
- ‘XO (Only If You Say Yes)’ – ENHYPEN
- Best New Artist (K-pop):
- BABYMONSTER
- BADVILLAIN
- ILLIT
- NCT WISH
- TWS
Producer of the Year
- Julian Bunetta
- Jack Antonoff
- Evan Blair
- Mustard
- Dan Nigro
Songwriter of the Year
- Josh Coleman
- ERNEST
- Ashley Gorley
- Amy Allen
- Justin Tranter
Favourite Soundtrack
- Back to Black
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Challengers
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Emilia Pérez
- The Book of Clarence
- Twisters
- Wicked
Favourite Broadway Debut
- Adam Lambert – ‘Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’
- Ariana Madix – ‘Chicago’
- Barbie Ferreira – ‘Cult of Love’
- Charli D’Amelio – ‘& Juliet’
- Grant Gustin – ‘Water For Elephants’
- Kit Connor – ‘Romeo + Juliet’
- Lola Tung – ‘Hadestown’
- Nicole Scherzinger – ‘Sunset Blvd’
- Rachel Zegler – ‘Romeo + Juliet’
- Robert Downey Jr. – ‘McNeal’
- Sebastián Yatra – ‘Chicago’
- Shailene Woodley – ‘Cult of Love’
Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge
- ‘GGUM’ – Yeonjun (TXT)
- ‘MAESTRO’ – Seventeen
- ‘Magnetic’ – ILLIT
- ‘Smart’ – LE SSERAFIM
- ‘Sticky’ – Kiss of Life
- ‘Supernova’ – aespa
- ‘Touch’ – KATSEYE
- ‘UP’ – Karina (aespa)
- ‘WORK’ – ATEEZ
- ‘XO (Only If You Say Yes)’ – ENHYPEN
Favourite Surprise Guest
- Charli XCX bringing out Lorde
- Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez
- Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott
- GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B
- Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher
- Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends
- Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast
- Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes
- Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes
- Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan
- Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G
- Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce
Favourite Tour Tradition
- Benson Boone – Backflips
- Chappell Roan – Teaching ‘HOT TO GO’ dance
- Charli XCX + Troye Sivan – ‘Apple’ Girl (dance)
- Morgan Wallen – Walk out song
- Niall Horan – Heaven pose
- Nicki Minaj – Fans sing
- Olivia Rodrigo – Encore tank
- Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Juno’ position
- Tate McRae – Soundcheck covers
- Taylor Swift – ’22’ Hat
- Taylor Swift – Surprise songs
- Usher – Feeding cherries
Best Lyrics
- ‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone
- ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘Espresso’ – Sabrina Carpenter
- ‘Exes’ – Tate McRae
- ‘Fortnight’ – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ – Chappell Roan
- ‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ – Gracie Abrams
- ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Saturn’ – SZA
- ‘we can’t be friends (wait for your love)’ – Ariana Grande
- ‘Who’ – Jimin
Best Music Video
- ‘APT.’ – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
- ‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone
- ‘Die With A Smile’ – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- ‘Espresso’ – Sabrina Carpenter
- ‘Fortnight’ – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- ‘Houdini’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘Houdini’ – Eminem
- ‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- ‘LUNA’ – ATL Jacob X FEID
- ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Please Please Please’ – Sabrina Carpenter
- ‘Rockstar’ – Lisa
Favourite Tour Style
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX and Troye Sivan – Sweat
- GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour
- Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour
- Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- Tate McRae – Think Later
- Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour
- Usher – Usher: Past Present Future
Favourite Tour Photographer
- Adam Degross – Post Malone
- Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
- Baeth – Tate McRae
- Christian Tierney – Niall Horan
- David Bergman – Luke Combs
- Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish
- Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan
- Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan
- RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott
- Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown
- Yasi – Kacey Musgraves
Favourite On Screen
- Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)
- Child Star (Demi Lovato)
- Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)
- Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)
- I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)
- Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)
- Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)
- Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)
- Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)
