John Cena: legendary WWE performer to bring retirement tour to the UK - dates and tickets
- John Cena has been confirmed as coming to the UK ahead of his planned retirement.
- The multi-time World Champion will be part of two WWE Raw tapings in March in Glasgow and London.
- Here’s how you can get tickets to bid farewell to Big Match John, and his comments on if he is actually retiring.
The John Cena retirement tour of 2025 is set to go European next month, as the beloved - if not at times polarizing - WWE superstar is set to make two final appearances in the UK.
Having revealed in 2024 that this year would be his last full run as a WWE superstar, and that he’s planning on a heavier-than-usual workload as to not ‘part time’ his appearances during his final WWE run, the company has revealed that Cena will be appearing at both WWE Raw tapings taking place in the UK.
Cena last appeared on WWE television during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, where he stated that, although he’ll be filming in Europe until the WWE Elimination Chamber event, he would be competing in the match alongside the final competitors CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins, who qualified after last night’s WWE Raw.
Rumours continue to circulate online as to what John Cena’s role will be at this year’s WrestleMania event in Las Vegas, with some thinking he could challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship and break Ric Flair’s record as the most decorated World Champion, or potentially a big money match with Logan Paul.
Whatever he does though, this is your last chance to see the man who, more often than not, cannot be seen.
When is John Cena performing in the United Kingdom on his Retirement Tour?
You can catch John Cena and all the WWE superstars during their WWE Raw tapings at the following venues on the following dates:
- March 24 2025 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- March 31 2025 - O2 Arena, London
Where can I get tickets to see John Cena one last time on his Retirement Tour?
Tickets for the WWE Raw tapings at the OVO Hydro and at London’s O2 Arena can be purchased from today through Ticketmaster in the UK.
Is John Cena really retiring?
That he is - rather than a “wrestling” retirement as some put it (never truly hanging up the boots), John Cena is adamant that after 2025, his wrestling career is done - hence why he’s making the most of it.
During a red carpet interview for the premiere of Jackpot, Cena revealed to the AP that: “I could never announce it, and come back year after year [...] I still have enough to go, barely.
Each year barely becomes closer to empty, and I just wanted to do something big and grand and give the fans a heads up; we’re doing this great thing so come along. We’re not doing a wrestling retirement when I go for a few years and come back.”
