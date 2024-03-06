Kenilworth youth theatre group to stage Matilda JR The Musical next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kenilworth theatre has had a sell-out success with its forthcoming production of Matilda JR. The Musical.

The Talisman Theatre’s youth group will put on performances of the show from Wednesday March 13 to Saturday March 16 with an extra show having been added to the run due to the demand for tickets.

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved novel, Matilda JR. The Musical bring to life the story of a courageous and intelligent young girl with extraordinary powers who dares to take a stand against the injustices she faces.

A poster for the show. Image supplied.

Director Caroline McCluskey, who has been running the Talisman’s Youth Theatre now for six years, said: “Matilda JR. The Musical will be a testament to the incredible talent and commitment of our entire company of young performers.

"It has been a joy to witness their growth and passion throughout the rehearsal process, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to bring this magical story to life on stage.

"And to all the parents that have helped behind the scenes as well – we are truly grateful.

“This really has been a team effort.”

Joint artistic director Steve Smith added: “As a community based theatre, we’re extremely proud to offer our youth theatre members the opportunity each year to take part in a mainstage production.

"This comes complete with the support of the technical and creative teams to help bring the show to life from sound, lighting, set design, costume and props.

"It’s incredible to watch the talent grow year on year and to witness the confidence of the entire cast develop given the opportunity to take on different roles, whether that be a main role or taking part in the ensemble.

It’s something we’re keen to continue to nurture as part of our involvement in the local community.”

If anybody missed out on getting tickets for the run the theatre box office can still put them on a list in case any tickets are returned.