The festival is ramping up celebrations for its 20th anniversary in 2026

Latitude Festival have announced its first wave of acts for its 20th anniversary in 2026.

Headliners next year include David Byrne, Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims, alongside performances from The Flaming Lips and The Last Dinner Party.

Here is the current list of acts announced this morning, and when you can get tickets to next year’s event at Henham Park.

Latitude Festival returns to Henham Park in Suffolk for its 20th anniversary next year, taking place July 23 to 26, and has now thrown its hat into the ring when it comes to line-up announcements ahead of the Christmas rush.

In a statement released moments ago, the festival announced its first wave of artists set to perform next year, with three huge names confirmed as next year’s headliners: David Byrne, Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims.

A UK festival exclusive, global icon, Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Byrne promises an unmissable performance, blending songs from his entire career—from Talking Heads to his innovative solo work. Speaking about his inclusion at Latitude next year, Byrne said:” I’m really looking forward to this. A wide-ranging festival, and well curated (looking forward to catching some of the other acts). A great day in the country. ”

David Byrne has been announced as one of the headliners ahead of Latitude 2026 at Henham Park next July | Getty Images

It’s a sentiment echoed by Teddy Swims, who admitted to being “so excited” to be returning this year. “Twenty years of this festival is an incredible milestone, and the thought of standing on the Obelisk stage in such a beautiful setting, under open skies with all of you, gives me chills. I loved being part of Latitude in 2023, and to come back as the headliner feels like a dream."

Speaking about the calibre of acts announced so far as part of their announcement, Melvin Benn, Latitude Founder and Festival Director, says: "Twenty years of Latitude feels like both a moment and a lifetime. We've watched this festival grow from an ambitious idea into a cultural institution that has genuinely changed what people expect from a festival experience. This first line-up announcement celebrates everything Latitude has always stood for: fearless programming, artistic ambition, and that magical collision between discovery and legacy.

“With David Byrne playing an exclusive festival set, Teddy Swims bringing his soulful energy to the festival, and Lewis Capaldi returning after his courageous journey, alongside artists ranging from The Flaming Lips to The Last Dinner Party, this line-up tells the story of where we've been and where we're going. But Latitude has never been just about music.

“The past twenty years have been extraordinary, culturally, politically, and socially, and our yet-to-be-announced comedy, theatre, dance, poetry and literary programme will dive deep into the most important artists and moments that have shaped us all. I couldn't be prouder of what we've built together, and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone at Henham Park this July."

Latitude Festival 2026 - current list of announced acts

David Byrne

Lewis Capaldi

Teddy Swims

The Flaming Lips

The Last Dinner Party

Self Esteem

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Alex James' Britpop Classical

Alice Phoebe Lou

Billy Ocean

Dry Cleaning

English Teacher

Kevin Morby

Vanessa Carlton

Florence Road

Getdown Services

Just Mustard

Keo

Westside Cowboy

When are tickets going on sale for Latitude 2026?

Pre-sale festival tickets

Latitude’s headline sponsor, Klarna,will give festival-goers the chance to secure their tickets early with an exclusive 48-hour sale on Ticketmaster.

Starting from today (November 3) at 10am GMT, tickets are available exclusively for new and existing Klarna users, paying with either Klarna's Pay in Full or Pay Later (interest-free) options.

General festival ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on November 5 from 10am GMT through leading ticketing outlets, including Ticketmaster.

