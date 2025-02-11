This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The overhaul marks the first time changes have been made to camping at the festival in it’s 55-year history 🎵🎪

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds and Reading Festivals have announced a huge change to it’s campsite offerings in 2025.

The changes include new camping fields specifically for certain festivalgoer types to stay in and enhanced safety features on both sites.

Here’s the list of changes taking place to the campsites at both Richfield Avenue and Temple Newsam this year.

Reading & Leeds Festival has revealed plans for a historic transformation of its camping offering – marking the biggest site change in the festival’s 55-year history.

Following its win for the Innovation Award at the 2024 UK Festival Awards for the introduction of the new Chevron Stage, Reading & Leeds continues to lead the way with fan-first initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 2025, the festival will debut a series of exciting camping improvements, experiences, and free add-ons, featuring a newly designed campsite layout. With the addition of five new campsites, festival-goers can tailor their weekend to suit their preferences – at no extra cost.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to unveil the biggest change to the Reading & Leeds festival campsites since 1989 – and the most extensive overhaul in UK festival camping history. The camping experience is a vital part of the Reading & Leeds weekend, and with the support of amazing partners, we’re elevating it to new heights.

From improved facilities to new entertainment offerings, we’re catering to a wide range of preferences across five distinct camping areas. This transformation will redefine what attendees can expect from their festival experience and set the stage for future festivals in 2025 and beyond.”

What is set to change regarding camping at Leeds and Reading Festivals in 2025?

Leeds and Reading Festival have announced an overhaul to their camping facilities for the 2025 festivals. | Provided

New campsites for 2025

The Fields is set to be a lively and vibrant space for those seeking an energetic atmosphere. Enjoy activities such as a brand-new football pitch, pop-up performances, and more. No booking required; access is included with Weekend & Weekend + Early Entry tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those after a more peaceful camping experience, The Garden has quiet hours after 1am. Daytime activities include yoga, meditation, and the first-ever Reading & Leeds Run Club. Free spots available via Ticketmaster.

For eco-conscious campers, The Meadow focuses on sustainability with principles like reducing waste, recycling, and minimizing environmental impact. Enjoy activities such as upcycling workshops and sustainability talks.

The Grove will be a supportive and inclusive camping space in partnership with Safer Spaces Now CIC, this campsite focuses on creating a safe, respectful environment for all. Activities include open mic sessions, karaoke, and film screenings. #

Perfect for solo festival-goers or pairs, The Valley offers a chance for downtime and connection with like-minded attendees. Join meet-ups like ‘FYP (Find Your Pal)’ and ‘Link Up Lounge’ for a sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key Upgrades for 2025

New vacuum toilets will reduce water use by 75% and lower the carbon footprint by 66%. Fresh water hand wash basins, liquid soap, and mirrors will be available in all campsites, while compost sawdust toilets will remain in The Meadow for eco-friendly campers.

Additional shower facilities will reduce wait times and offer more private options for attendees alongside free ‘Get Ready With Me’ Stations: once a paid extra, these stations will now be available in all campsites, offering mirrors, dressing tables, seating, plugs for straighteners and hairdryers, and toiletries.

Each campsite will feature unique decorations and experiences not seen at Reading & Leeds before, adding a touch of personality to the festival's layout. In addition to music, campers can enjoy activities like yoga, movie screenings, and run clubs, enhancing the overall festival experience.

Enhanced safety measures include refreshed codes of conduct, 24/7 security, and a reinforced zero tolerance behaviour policy, ensuring a safe and enjoyable festival for all attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there still tickets to attend Leeds and Reading Festival 2025?

There are indeed - tickets are currently available now through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

Take a look at some of the other music festivals taking place in the UK in 2025 with our handy guide, including how to get tickets and who have been announced so far.