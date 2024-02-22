Live interactive show based on famous Spot the Dog books will come to Leamington next month

New live interactive children's show Spot's Birthday Party is coming to the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington next month.

A new live interactive show based on the famous Spot the Dog books is coming to The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington next month.

Inspired by the beloved Eric Hill classics Happy Birthday, Spot! and Where’s Spot? this brand-new adaptation is described as “the perfect introduction to theatre for children”

Performances will take place on Thursday March 7 at 4pm and Friday March 8 at 11am and 2pm.

Amber Kelly, who will be making her debut professional performance as Spot, said: “I can’t wait to bring the magic of Spot to life live on stage, Spot was a huge part of my childhood, I was read the books and have really fond memories of enjoying Spot with my family as I’m sure many children across the UK do.

"I’m so excited to be playing Spot in my professional stage debut, and we can’t wait to meet fans up and down the country to join in the fun and games at his birthday party.”

Children aged two and upwards and their parents and carers can sing and dance along with Spot’s friends Steve, the Monkey, Tom and the Crocodile, Helen the Hippo and Sally and Sam - Spot’s parents - to say a big happy birthday to Spot.

The show also includes Makaton to make it as accessible to as many youngsters as possible.