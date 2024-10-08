Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A month before the event, your MTV European Music Awards 2024 nominees have been announced 🏆

Taylor Swift once again dominates the nominations for the MTV European Music Awards 2024.

The event, scheduled to take place in Manchester on November 10 2024, also sees nominations for Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and The Last Dinner Party.

Here’s the full list of nominees - including a rather conspicuous absence of Taylor Swift for one category.

No surprises that Taylor Swift once again leads the nominations, as The Tortured Poets Department megastar is up for six awards, including Best Video, Best Artist and Best Collaboration for her song with Post Malone, Fortnight.

The meteoric rise of Chappell Roan, whether she likes it or not, has also seen her nominated for the Best New Artist award alongside Mercury Prize nominated British act The Last Dinner Party.

Here’s the full list of nominees, alongside how to attend the MTV European Music Awards live when it arrives at the Co-op Live in Manchester next month.

MTV European Music Awards 2024 - full list of nominees

Best Song

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Video

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Charli xcx - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Artist

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best New Artist

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Best Rock

Coldplay have been nominated for the Best Rock awards at the MTV EMAs 2024 | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

Best K-Pop

Jimin

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids

Best Alternative

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem faces competition from Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion for the Best Hip-Hop awards at the MTV EMAs 2024. | Getty Images for MTV

Central Cee

Eminem

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla

USHER

Victoria Monét

Best Live Act

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift

Travis Scott

Best Push

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

Biggest Fans Award

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Katy Perry

LISA

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE

Can I still get tickets to attend the MTV EMAs 2024 in Manchester?

You can - as the tickets have not been released as of yet. But for your chance to attend the MTV EMAs 2024 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, you can register your interest over at the Co-op Live website.

Do you think Taylor Swift will once again reign supreme at the MTV EMAs this year or do you think another upstart pop artist will dethrone her? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.