2025 is already promising a huge year for concerts.

With the eagerly anticipated Oasis reunion shows coupled with festivals, many are saving their money for their favourite act’s merchandise.

But a survey has suggested that music fans do have a limit to how much they’ll spend on music merchandise.

The new year is already boasting a calendar of musical events in the United Kingdom that has many music fans spoiled for choice.

With those tours also comes tour merchandise, with tables in venues across the country set to take in huge sums of money for items such as shirts, hoodies and even smaller items like stickers and badges.

A recent survey has concluded the most ideal price point musicians should consider selling their merchandise to their fans for. | Canva

According to a study by MIDiA Research titled “Music merchandise demand,” merchandise sales are expected to top $16.3 billion USD (£12.5 billion) by 2030.

However their report also forecasted that with the market beginning to settle, that number is set to decrease by 1.6% by 2030.

With music fans set to be a little more selective when it comes to paying their hard earned money on merchandise for their favourite bands, Purple Moon Promo conducted a study to find out what the “sweet spot” is for artists looking to sell merchandise.

So just how much are fans willing to spend on music merchandise?

How much are fans prepared to pay for merchandise?

Purple Moon Promo's survey saw the majority of music fans state they'd pay between £25 to £50 for music merchandise, with the lowest percentage of people willing to spend more than £200. | Canva

The study shows that the ideal price for musicians to sell their merchandise to their fanbase is around the £26 to £50 mark, which (based on experience) is around the cost for an official tour shirt, a hat or in some cases a hooded top.

Though there was a big percentage of fans who said they would only spend between £10 to £25 for merchandise, with those big spenders looking to spend over £200 for merchandise only accounted for 4% of Purple Moon’s study.

The survey responses also revealed that men were more likely than women to choose the two highest price brackets for music merchandise spending.

5.3% of men said they would spend more than £200 on merchandise compared to just 2.8% of women, while 6.2% of men chose the £101 to £200 range, while only 4.2% of women did the same.

In contrast, women were more likely to select all other price brackets, with the most notable difference in the £10 to £25 range: 30.5% of women chose this bracket, compared to 28.1% of men.

The most popular spending range for both genders was £26 to £50, selected by 37.1% of women and 36.8% of men, suggesting this the sweet spot for bands and musicians to sell the merchandise for.

Overall, most respondents weren’t willing to spend over £50 on music merch, with 74.5% of women and 71.3% of men selecting lower ranges.

What’s the most you have spent on merchandise from your favourite musician or band, and how much are you willing to spend on merchandise when at a concert? Let us know your thoughts on music merchandise costs by leaving a comment down below