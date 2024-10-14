Music review: blues legend Lil' Jimmy Reed at Temperance in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What an absolute honour to be at this performance in the Temperance basement watching maybe the last of the old school Blues masters ply his trade alongside his longstanding and amazing band on the organ Bob Hall and on the bass Hilary Blythe, writes Andrew Lock.

The audience went wild when Jimmy stepped onto the floor and then the blues licks and tricks kept coming from all angles as he tore through the likes of the tongue-in -cheek ‘TV Mama’, Hoochie Coouchie Man’, ‘Gong To New York’ and being an Elvis fan loved the blues tunes he later covered such as ‘Big Boss Man’, Baby What You Want Me To Do’ and ‘Reconsider Baby’. Along with his electrifying guitar skills his harmonica playing was breathtaking (love the sound of the harmonica), his voice just perfect for singing the blues and his stage presence immense, while his tales from the old days had the audience captivated.

The applause at the end of each number was deafening you could tell that the audience was chock full of Blues aficionado’s savouring every morsel and so into the music. What a show what a legend, loved every second and at the young age of only 84 I hope he remembers us and comes back to Leamington.