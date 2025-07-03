Meet the musicians joining Oasis ahead of their first reunion show in Cardiff this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans won’t have to wait until later this week to find out who is joining Oasis during their 2025 reunion shows.

The Gallagher Brothers will be joined by familiar faces including Bonehead, Gem Archer and Andy Bell.

However, advance copies of their tour programme have also included several new names to join the band, including a backing singer.

After months of speculation who might join the Gallagher brothers ahead of their eagerly-anticipated reunion shows this year, we have finally confirmation who’ll be there.

Some familiar faces join some not so familiar names as Oasis' live band have been revealed ahead of their first show in Cardiff this week. | James Fry/Getty Images

As revealed by The Mirror’s 3am, the publication disclosed that ahead of the first show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this week that Liam and Noel will be joined by Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Gem Archer and Andy Bell - all former members of the group at one point in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The addition of Joey Waronker, who Liam Gallagher previously spoke highly of, has also been confirmed after his performances alongside the Oasis lead singer and John Squire during their album tour in 2024.

But the publication also revealed, as per the tour programme, that more musicians will be joining the members for their live shows.

The instrumental line-up features Christian Madden on keyboards, alongside a brass section of Alastair White on trombone, Steve Hamilton on saxophone, and Joe Auckland on trumpet. Notably, White, Hamilton, and Auckland have all performed with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, while Madden plays keyboards with Liam Gallagher. The program also lists Bonehead as handling both guitar and piano during the tour.

Providing backing vocals is Jess Greenfield, who is also a core member of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and an accomplished singer/songwriter, known for her contributions to the London-based soul ensemble Wonder 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you happy with the names that are joining Liam and Noel Gallagher on their reunion shows, and are you familiar with those names owing to their previous works with either brother? Let us know your thoughts ahead of the Cardiff show by leaving a comment down below.