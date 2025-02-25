Three iconic Oasis performances from history - and how long each set lasted when performed 🎶🎸⌚

Oasis fans are still seething after Liam Gallagher’s admission how long their reunion shows will be.

Gallagher revealed on social media that they’re expected to last ‘59 minutes 59 seconds.’

But are fans right to be outraged over the set length - and how long have Oasis played previously?

That Oasis reunion has taken another sharp turn after the weekend - not over tickets this time, but instead the length of the sets taking place during their vaunted 2025 shows.

It comes after Liam Gallagher stated online that the run-time for the shows are set to be ‘59 minutes 59 seconds,’ whipping some Oasis fans online into a fury over what they feel is a short amount of time seeing the Britpop legends in action based on how much they’ve spent on tickets - or how long they’ve been wanting to see the band reunite for many years.

But do some of those fans have a point? How long is an Oasis set meant to last? In Gallagher’s post, there was no mention of any encores, of any buffers in the event of equipment changeovers or general chatter with the crowds.

So - on average, how long has an Oasis set been in the past? We’ve looked at three hallowed performances from the Gallagher's over time to try and find out if there is a ‘sweet spot’ in terms of how long they should play.

The science part

We took a look at Setlist.FM for some of Oasis’ most renowned live performances over time, omitting any festival slots due to curfews bands have on the length of their performance.

We took into account the run times of the songs in question that have been played based on their length from their respective albums, and accounted for a few minutes in between songs for changeovers and the odd bit of banter.

How long have Oasis live sets been previously?

Oasis’ final show - Weston Park, Weston-under-Lizard, England, August 22 2002

Setlist:

F*****' in the Bushes - 4 minutes

Rock 'n' Roll Star - 5 minutes

Lyla - 4 minutes

The Shock of the Lightning - 4 minutes

Cigarettes & Alcohol - 4 minutes

Roll With It - 4 minutes

Waiting for the Rapture - 4 minutes

The Masterplan - 5 minutes

Songbird - 3 minutes

Slide Away - 6 minutes

Morning Glory - 5 minutes

My Big Mouth - 5 minutes

Half the World Away - 4 minutes

I'm Outta Time - 4 minutes

Wonderwall - 4 minutes

Supersonic - 4 minutes

Live Forever - 5 minutes

Encore:

Don't Look Back in Anger - 5 minutes

Champagne Supernova - 7 minutes

I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover) - 5 minutes

Total set length (including times between songs): 129 minutes

Oasis triumph Cool Britannia - Knebworth, August 11 1996

Setlist

The Swamp Song - 5 minutes

Columbia - 4 minutes

Acquiesce - 4 minutes

Supersonic - 4 minutes

Hello - 4 minutes

Some Might Say - 5 minutes

Roll With It - 4 minutes

Slide Away - 6 minutes

Morning Glory - 5 minutes

Round Are Way - 4 minutes

Cigarettes & Alcohol - 4 minutes

Whatever - 5 minutes

Cast No Shadow - 5 minutes

Wonderwall - 4 minutes

The Masterplan - 5 minutes

Don't Look Back in Anger - 5 minutes

My Big Mouth - 5 minutes

It's Gettin' Better (Man!!) - 4 minutes

Live Forever - 5 minutes

Encore:

Champagne Supernova (with John Squire) - 7 minutes

I Am the Walrus (with John Squire) (The Beatles cover) - 5 minutes

Total set length (including times between songs): 146 minutes

Oasis’ first Wembley Stadium show - July 21 2000

Setlist

F*****' in the Bushes - 4 minutes

Go Let It Out - 5 minutes

Who Feels Love? - 5 minutes

Supersonic - 4 minutes

Shakermaker - 5 minutes

Acquiesce - 4 minutes

Step Out - 5 minutes

Gas Panic! - 6 minutes

Roll With It - 4 minutes

Stand by Me - 5 minutes

Wonderwall - 4 minutes

Cigarettes & Alcohol - 4 minutes

Don't Look Back in Anger - 5 minutes

Live Forever - 5 minutes

Encore:

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (Neil Young cover) - 7 minutes

Champagne Supernova - 5 minutes

Rock 'n' Roll Star - 5 minutes

Total set length (including times between songs): 120 minutes

On average, how long is an Oasis show?

Based on these three concerts, an Oasis show lasts around 151 minutes, or approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes. The total song time across the three sets we reviewed averages about 113.67 minutes.

With an average of 37.33 minutes for changeovers and buffer time between songs, the overall duration, including these pauses, brings the total show length to around 151 minutes.

This gives a general sense of the typical length of an Oasis concert, which tends to be just over 2.5 hours long.

How long do you think Oasis should be performing during their 2025 reunion shows, or are you just happy the band are back together? Join the conversation by leaving a comment down below.