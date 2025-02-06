Open mic poetry night to take place at Leamington Library next week
The free event, which will take place from 7pm to 9pm, will be presented by Coventry's First Poet Laureate from 2021 – 2023, Emilie Lauren Jones and showcase a range of emotive poetry performances covering different topics, feelings, and ideas.
Warwickshire’s tenth Young Poet Laureate, Ananditha Venkatramanan, will also be delivering a special poetry performance, and Warwickshire Libraries encourages anyone who would like to listen to some poetry to come along.
Councillor Yousef Dahmash, the county council’s portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Leamington’s Poetry Open Mic Night is a great opportunity to become fully immersed in the world of poetry for free, and is being delivered thanks to Warwickshire Libraries and its role as a National Portfolio Organisation.
"It will be a great evening and I encourage everyone to come and enjoy this creative, vibrant, and emotive art form.”
Warwickshire Libraries is a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26, which means it is receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over those three years to deliver a programme of free cultural and creative outreach activities, including poetry open mic night events.
To book a free place, or to find out more information, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/poetry-open-mic-night-tickets-1145549983839.
Refreshments will be available to purchase at the event.
