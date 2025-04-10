Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were responding to a hit-and-run incident before the exchange with Lauren took place

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner has been booked for attempted murder after an incident on Monday afternoon

Jillian Lauren was shot at after pointing a gun at uniformed officers after a search for hit-and-run suspects.

Lauren was taken to hospital after the exchange with non-life threatening injuries.

The wife of Scott Shriner , the bassist for power-pop group Weezer , has been booked with attempted murder after police in Los Angeles searched for hit-and-run suspects.

The events unfolded on Monday afternoon when California highway patrol required backup while investigating a three-car hit-and-run, with one suspect fleeing on foot - according to local reports to KTLA .

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner has been booked for attempted murder after an altercation with Los Angeles police on Monday afternoon.

Uniformed officers who responded to the request established a perimeter in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood, near the 134 freeway, when a woman left her home holding a handgun. According to Los Angeles police, the woman was ordered “to drop the handgun numerous times” however refused and then pointed the gun at officers, prompting them to fire on her.

Jillian Lauren , the wife of the Weezer bassist, ran back into her house before returning with a second woman, identified later as her babysitter, when police took both women into custody - later taking Lauren to hospital after determining she had no part in the hit-and-run.

Though the pair were released from police custody, Lauren was absentee booked for attempted murder .

KTLA caught the moment both Lauren and the babysitter were ordered to leave the property with and then cuffed by officers in tactical gear while face down on the pavement on the street of Eagle Vista Drive.

As of writing Weezer are still set to perform this weekend at Coachella , and no comment has been made by the band about the incident.

Lauren is a New York Times bestselling author. She wrote memoirs like Some Girls and Everything You Ever Wanted, and the true crime book Behold the Monster about Samuel Little, which became the documentary Confronting a Serial Killer. Her writing has appeared in many magazines. She is also a storyteller and TEDx speaker.

