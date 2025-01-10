Screen Babble: a look ahead to 2025 in film and TV - including Holly Willoughby's return to our screens
- The Screen Babble trio return once again for their first show in 2025.
- The trio discuss what they watched over the Christmas season, while highlighting some of their big picks for the year ahead.
- Those highlights include Holly Willoughby returning to the small screen and if superhero movies in cinemas might fare better this year.
Screen Babble returns for its first episode of 2025, with Kelly, Benjamin and Matt providing you with a look at what’s to come in TV and film this year.
The trio briefly discuss what caught their attention over Christmas and New Year on television, following up from their discussion in December, while also previewing some titles on television and film - from streaming services and digital terrestrial to what they’re heading to the cinemas to see in the next twelve months.
Expect discussions regarding the upcoming DC reset with Superman, the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and two HBO juggernauts returning - The Last of Us and The White Lotus.
Where can I watch the programmes and films discussed on Screen Babble?
Television
- Celebrity Bear Hunt - to be released Netflix
- The Residence - to be released on Netflix
- Stranger Things (season 5) - to be released on Netflix
- Cobra Kai (season 6, part 3) - to be released on Netflix
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - to be released on Sky Atlantic
- The Last of Us (season 2) - to be released on Sky Atlantic
- The White Lotus (season 3) - to be released on Sky Atlantic
- The Bear (season 4) - to be released on Disney+
- Yellowjackets (season 3) - to be released on Paramount Plus
Film
- Superman - releases on June 11 2025
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - releases on May 21 2025
- 28 Years Later - releases on June 20 2025
- A Complete Unknown - releases on January 17 2025
- Michael - releases on October 3 2025
- Captain America: Brave New World - releases on February 14 2025
- Thunderbolts* - releases on May 2 2025
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps - releases on July 25 2025
- Snow White - releases on March 25 2025
- How to Train Your Dragon (live action) - releases on June 13 2025
- Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy - releases on February 14 2025
- Dirty Dancing 2 - releases on June 6 2025
- Wicked: For Good - releases on November 21 2025.
