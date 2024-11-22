Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Ed Sheeran amongst the names vying for this year’s Christmas Number 1 🎄

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Official Charts Company have announced the 27 acts that are in the hunt for the 2024 Christmas Number 1.

The list sees a cross-section of new artists joined by a series of charity singles and some old favourites returning.

The winner is set to be announced on December 20 2024, but who is in the running?

The race to top the UK Top 40 singles chart this Christmas is officially underway, as the Official Charts Company have released their ‘frontrunners’ for the 2024 race.

The company have revealed 27 acts that are set to release music that would be eligible for this year’s chart race, with the honour of joining the likes of Wham! and Rage Against The Machine as previous festive chart toppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No surprises that some of the bookmakers favourites are on the list, with Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘is it new years yet’ and Richard Ashcroft’s ‘Sonnet’ amongst those names - especially after Ashcroft's song was used in this year’s John Lewis Christmas Advert. Ed Sheeran, however, could be a strong contender with the release of a brand new song this festive season.

But for those who crave a little bit of nostalgia over Christmas, the Official Chart Company has revealed several re-issues that are vying for the crown. Mariah Carey and East 17 once again return with their yuletide classics, while the 2023 Christmas number 1, ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! and Band Aid 40’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas? 2024 Ultimate Mix’ also in the mix.

So who are the 27 contenders vying for the crown and when will we find out? We’ve collated the entire list of acts so you don’t have to go searching too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the Christmas Number 1 Contenders for 2024?

Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Mariah Carey are among the 27 names listed as the frontrunners for the 2024 Christmas Number 1. | Canva/Getty

Main Contenders

Charity Singles and Campaigns

Anniversary Rematches and Reissues

New Christmas Songs

When will the Christmas Number 1 in 2024 be announced?

The 2024 Official Christmas Number 1 will be announced on Friday, December 20 2024. The full Christmas Top 40 will be counted down on BBC Radio 1's The Official Chart with Jack Saunders from 4pm GMT.

The full Top 100 Official Christmas Singles Chart and Official Christmas Albums Chart will be published on the Official Charts website from 5.45pm GMT on Friday, December 20 2024.

Who do you think will win this year’s Christmas Number 1 race, or do you think there is an outsider contender as opposed to these 27 songs? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.