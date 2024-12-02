Warwickshire Gang Show to return in early 2025

By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:30 BST

Warwickshire Gang Show (WAGS) will return for another run of performances Between February and March next year.

The annual show, put on by scouts and guides groups from around the county for more than 50 years, is an entertainment extravaganza of acting, song and dacne, is staged at The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington.

Performances will take place between February 25 and March 1.

For more information and to book tickets, which went on sale yesterday (Sunday December 1), visit the Warwickshire Gang Show website at https://wagsgangshow.org.uk/

