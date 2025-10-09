This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s an early start for UK WWE fans, by virtue of the company heading down under for their latest Premium Live Event.

The WWE returns to the Southern Hemisphere for their next Premium Live Event.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth takes place this weekend, with Australian fans getting to see John Cena perform one last time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including what time you’ll need to tune in on Saturday.

It’s back to the land down under for the superstars of the WWE, as the company’s next Premium Live Event emanates from Australia this weekend with WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

No doubt it’ll be a melancholic affair for the Aussie WWE Universe contingent; on the one hand, Rhea Ripley is set for another homecoming this year as she tags up with IYO SKY to face SKY’s former ‘family,’ ASUKA and Kairi Sane, and expect a far from bipartisan crowd rooting for ‘The Eradicator.’

On the other hand, though, it’s the last chance Australian fans will get to see the future Hall of Famer John Cena in action, as his retirement tour continues leading into his last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. This weekend, he faces one of his toughest challengers in recent years, ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles, in what will surely be another classic.

Will Cena pick up some momentum after his crushing loss at WWE Wrestlepalooza, when Brock Lesnar - well - destroyed him? Or will AJ Styles relish in the fact that he gets to, for possibly one last time, “beat up John Cena?”

There’s also your annual Crown Jewel Championship matches, pitting the best from the men’s and women’s divisions on Raw and SmackDown against each other, and our Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is also set to take on Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight.

It’s one not to miss - so what time is it all taking place for UK fans, and what exactly are the Crown Jewel Championships? Read on to learn all about WWE Crown Jewel: Perth!

What time is WWE Crown Jewel: Perth starting in the UK this weekend?

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer are all set to vie for their respective Crown Jewel titles in Perth this weekend. | WWE

It’s a very early one for WWE fans wanting to watch the event live in the UK; the main show begins at 1pm BST on October 11 on Netflix, with on-demand repeats available shortly after its live broadcast.

There will be a Kick-Off show taking place the day before though, as the stars of the WWE make their thoughts known one last time, which is set to air for free on the WWE’s YouTube channel from 10 am BST on October 10, while before Saturday’s main event, the WWE’s Countdown to Crown Jewel: Perth will also be airing free on YouTube, with a start time of 11am BST.

Finally, for your post-event wrap-up and analysis, the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show will be taking place at 4:30pm BST, once again available for free on the WWE’s official YouTube channel.

What matches have been confirmed so far for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth?

There is one more episode of WWE television to take place - tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown - but as of writing, the following matches have been confirmed to take place this weekend. As always, though, the card is subject to change.

WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Championship : Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins

: Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton v Stephanie Vaquer

: Tiffany Stratton v Stephanie Vaquer John Cena v AJ Styles

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY v The Kabuki Warriors (ASUKA and Kairi Sane)

Australian Street Fight: Roman Reigns v Bronson Reed

What are the Crown Jewel Championships being fought for?

The Men's and Women's Crown Jewel titles are fought for once a year, to determine the best of the best from either Raw or SmackDown, and are challenged by the top-ranking champions on each brand. | WWE

The WWE Crown Jewel Championships are not traditional, regularly defended titles. Instead, they are honorary championships created in 2024, with the winners being crowned annually at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

They are awarded to the victors of a best-of-the-best match that pits the reigning men's and women's world champions from the Raw and SmackDown brands against each other. The actual world titles are not on the line in these matches; the Crown Jewel belts are simply a one-time prize for winning.

While the championships are represented by physical belts, the winners do not get to keep them. The belts are considered a permanent trophy and are displayed at the WWE Experience attraction in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Instead of the physical belts, the winners are presented with a commemorative ring, similar to a Super Bowl ring.

This unique approach means the championships are a symbol of prestige and accomplishment rather than a traditional title that is defended regularly.

Your inaugural winners in 2024 were Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan, with Cody in effect looking to retain the mantle against Seth Rollins this weekend.

