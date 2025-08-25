This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Giants could collide in Birmingham this evening, as Roman Reigns looks to ‘address’ Bronson Reed on Monday Night Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw makes its debut in Birmingham, UK, later today.

The show is set to feature Roman Reigns addressing Bronson Reed, Rhea Ripley v Roxanne Perez and PENTA v Kofi Kingston, with more to be announced on the night.

Here’s what time you can watch Monday Night Raw in the UK this evening, alongside the current ticket allocation for the remainder of WWE’s UK tour this week.

The road to Paris’s first PLE continues today, as the WWE’s European vacation makes its Monday Night Raw debut in Birmingham, UK, later today!

Though this isn’t the first time the city has held a major WWE event, many might cast their minds back to September 20 1997, when the WWE held their One Night Only PLE at the NEC Arena, becoming the first-ever-UK-exclusive PLE the company held - and set the tone for many more to follow.

During that show, we witnessed a controversial WWE European Championship match, when homeland hero The British Bulldog lost the title to Shawn Michaels, with a little help from the upstart D-Generation X stable (Triple H and the late, great Chyna and Rick Rude), while Bret Hart defended the WWF Championship against the Undertaker.

Not two months later, both Michaels and Hart would be embroiled in one of the biggest wrestling controversies in history; the ‘Montreal Screwjob,’ which took place on November 9 1995, where Bret Hart ‘lose’ the WWE Championship to Michaels in a moment that saw kayfabe broken in front of a worldwide audience, giving birth to the ‘villainous’ Mr. McMahon character, years of hatred between Hart and Michaels, and the subsequent rise of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin as the perfect foil to the authoritarian McMahon.

Memories, right Birmingham?

But back to the present day: here are your UK start times, matches, and segments announced and current ticketing allocations for the remainder of the WWE’s Road to Clash in Paris live events in the country this week.

What time is WWE Monday Night Raw starting in the UK tonight?

It’s another nice, early start for UK WWE fans, as tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled to start at 8pm BST on Netflix, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast.

What matches and segments have been announced for WWE Monday Night Raw?

Roman Reigns will be in Birmingham later today, as WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the bp pulse LIVE. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Roman Reigns addresses his Clash in Paris fight against Bronson Reed

Never steal a man’s Jordans’ off his feet - especially when the WWE Universe are watching on.

That’s the lesson that Bronson Reed is learning as he takes on ‘The OTC,’ Roman Reigns, at Clash in Paris this weekend, after weeks of animosity between the Tribal Chief and one of the members of Seth Rollins ‘Vision.’ Reigns makes his triumphant return to Birmingham later today to address his monstrous foe, and if history serves us correctly, the former Undisputed Champion has never been one to mince words.

But with Reed and fellow ‘The Vision’ cohort, Bron Breakker, on a tear across the Red Brand in recent weeks, is it simply going to be words exchanged, or are we going to be a prelude to this weekend’s epic Parisian encounter?

Rhea Ripley v Roxanne Perez

Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez are set to clash in a highly anticipated matchup, as Ripley looks to reassert her dominance and get back into the championship picture. Meanwhile, Perez, one of the most promising stars to emerge from NXT, is aiming to prove she belongs on the main roster with a statement-making win over ‘The Eradicator.’

But keep your eyes on the action outside the ring: tensions are brewing between Ripley, former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, her friends in Damage CTRL and, of course, the lingering issue of Ripley and the rest of The Judgement Day - a team that Perez recently joined in the absence of Ripley’s nemesis, Liv Morgan.

With both women looking to establish momentum, this promises to be a hard-hitting and intense battle.

PENTA v Kofi Kingston

The masked superstar PENTA will go head-to-head with one-half of The New Day, Kofi Kingston. This match comes after a heated rivalry has developed between Penta and The New Day.

Last week, the luchador defeated Xavier Woods, and now Kingston is looking for revenge on behalf of his tag team partner. With both men known for their high-flying and unpredictable styles, this contest could steal the show.

Nikki Bella calls out Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch

Following weeks of tension, Nikki Bella is ready to confront the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. Bella, who recently saved Natalya from a post-match assault by Lynch, has made it clear she's tired of ‘The Man's’ arrogant attitude.

This call-out is expected to be a pivotal moment, and all eyes will be on Lynch to see if she accepts the challenge from the returning Bella.

Are there any tickets left for WWE’s latest UK tour?

The WWE continue their tour of the United Kingdom this week, as the Road to Clash in Paris continues ahead of the company’s big Parisian PLE this weekend. Though tickets are starting to become incredibly limited, Ticketmaster advises that the following dates and venues still have tickets left to attend - for now.

Links to each event on the WWE’s Road to Clash in Paris will direct you to the ticketing page of the relevant show, so don’t delay!

