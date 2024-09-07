“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is out in cinemas this weekend, with Tim Burton reuniting with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara as the Deetz and Betelgeuse return to the Maitland/Deetz residence to tend to some unfinished business.

But aside from the returning cast members, what became of the other performers in the original film, including the Maitland’s themselves, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin? Who also ended up starring alongside Jim Carrey in one of his films directed by the Farrelly brothers?

Take a look at the cast of “Beetlejuice” then and now, before heading to cinemas to catch the sequel.

1 . Alec Baldwin (Adam Maitland) Baldwin has long been an established Hollywood star, with roles in "Glengarry Glen Ross" "The Departed" and the comedy series "30 Rock." But recently, the actor has been dealing with the fallout after a fatal accident on the set of "Rust," which he both starred and executively produced. | Getty Images

2 . Catherine O'Hara (Delia Deetz) A member of the hallowed Canadian comedy troup Second City before he role in "Beetlejuice," Catherine O'Hara has worked frequently with Christopher Guest, including her role in "For Your Consideration." But for many, she'll be remembered as Kevin McCallister's mum in "Home Alone." | Getty Images

3 . Dick Cavett (Bernard) One of the dinner guests at both ill-fated dinner parties at the Maitland residence, Dick Cavett's appearance was a welcome sight for American audiences, familiar with him through his popular television show, "The Dick Cavett Show." | Getty Images

4 . Geena Davis (Barbara Maitland) Geena Davis continued having a succesful career in Hollywood, with starring roles in "The Accidental Tourist" and "A League of Their Own." But her career took a downturn after starring in the critically mauled box office flop "Cutthroat Island." She has since, though, had a strong career on television. | Getty Images