Bring Me The Horizon ascend to their rightful ‘Throne’ as they headline Leeds Festival this evening.

It’s set to be a noisy finale for Leeds Festival this year - as Bring Me The Horizon headline the main stage this evening.

The group are set to perform at Bramham Park as one of their only UK dates in 2025, before heading to North America for their September/October tour.

Here’s what time Olly Sykes and company are taking to the stage tonight, and what they could perform as part of their headline set.

From their humble beginnings in Sheffield in 2004, Bring Me The Horizon have become one of the most successful and genre-defying rock bands to emerge from the UK, and this evening at Bramham Park, demonstrate why they are one of the leading forces in the UK alternative scene.

Fronted by Olly Sykes, the band initially carved out a niche for themselves in the deathcore scene with their debut album, Count Your Blessings. However, it was their willingness to evolve and experiment that set them on a path to global stardom.

Over their career, the band has masterfully navigated a dramatic shift in sound, incorporating elements of metalcore, electronica, and even pop. This evolution is evident in their discography, from the heavy-hitting Suicide Season to the mainstream breakthrough of Sempiternal and the genre-bending Amo.

Bring Me The Horizon close out Leeds Festival for another year, but what could the group perform during their headline set? | Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

The addition of keyboardist Jordan Fish in 2013 was a turning point, infusing their music with electronic textures and melodic hooks that broadened their appeal far beyond their metal roots.

Their most recent works, including the Post Human series, see the band returning to a heavier sound while maintaining the polish and complexity they've developed over the years. This continuous reinvention, combined with their explosive live performances, has solidified their reputation as a dynamic and unpredictable force in modern music.

This evening, they will bring their incredible journey full circle as they headline Leeds Festival, a fitting stage for a band that has consistently pushed boundaries and redefined what it means to be a rock band in the 21st century.

What time are Bring Me The Horizon performing at Leeds Festival?

Bring Me The Horizon are headlining the Main Stage at Bramham Park this evening at 9:50pm BST, with their set expected to last 90 minutes and finishing at an expected 11:20pm BST.

What could Bring Me The Horizon perform at Leeds Festival?

Let’s head back to June of this year, when the band performed at Rock im Park in Nuremberg, Germany. During that festival set, the band performed the following songs (credit: Setlist.FM)

DArkSide MANTRA Happy Song Teardrops AmEN! Kool-Aid The Best Is Yet to Come (Aoife Ní Fhearraigh song) Shadow Moses Wonderwall (Oasis cover) Itch For The Cure (When Will We Be Free?) Kingslayer Antivist Follow You LosT Can You Feel My Heart

Encore:

Overture Doomed Drown Throne

Are Bring Me The Horizon going on tour after Leeds Festival?

It’s sadly another case of you’ll have to be at Leeds or Reading Festival to catch Bring Me The Horizon before the end of the year -as of writing, at least.

The group are set to head back to North America in September as part of their ‘SA Ascension Program Part 01’, with dates scheduled for Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and many more locations across the USA.

