How to deal with those feelings of FOMO by following Glastonbury 2024 at home and on your phone.

Though I only speak for myself, FOMO is certainly kicking in as many make the drive to Worthy Farm today for Glastonbury 2024.

The festival, which is set to open its car parks this evening, is set to have over 100 acts performing, with headliners Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay set for the hallowed Pyramid Stage over the weekend, and that Woodsies' secret set on Saturday still a major talking point.

But for those of us who (once again) missed out on tickets to the festival through the public ballot, we can take consolation in the fact that thanks to the advances in technology, we don’t have to leave our couch to enjoy this year’s event - though certain aspects like trudging through the mud you may have to replicate yourselves.

Don’t worry - Alex Nelson can help you with your GlastoHome decorating before this weekend’s activities.

I’m here to let you know how to follow a fair portion of the performances and activities taking place at Worthy Farm from Wednesday, be it on television, on the radio or online, including social media platforms for those cheeky memes that may start appearing once the campsite opens.

Here’s how to follow Glastonbury Festival 2024 from the comfort of your own home, and stave off at least some of that FOMO you (and myself) may be experiencing.

How can I follow Glastonbury 2024 from the comfort of my own home?

No need to shove, unless there's no room on the couch; for those who aren't heading to Glastonbury this week, there are plenty of other ways to follow the festival comprehensively without ruining your favourite pair of Hunters (Credit: Getty/Canva) | Getty Images/Canva

On television

Once again, the BBC will have unadulterated coverage of this year’s festival, screening performances from the “big five” stages this year: the Pyramid Stage, the Other Stage, West Holts, Woodsies (formerly the John Peel Stage), the Park Stage alongside coverage from the BBC Introducing stage.

BBC iPlayer will have two dedicated channels to Glastonbury - the Glastonbury Channel Live which will stream performances as and when they happen, alongside The Glastonbury Channel II which will act as a highlight package from across the festival, with dedicated streams from the stages running simultaneously.

On the radio

BBC Sounds has been the go-to for pre-Glastonbury coverage so far, with the broadcaster stepping up their content throughout BBC Radio. Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac are set to host a series of chats as part of their “Sidetracked” coverage, which is also set to air on BBC iPlayer.

The pair will be interviewing the likes of this year’s “Legends” set performer, Shania Twain, Emily Eavis and more names from the festival expected to chat with the pair, before their “According to Sidetracked” episode airing on July 1 2024 - as Annie and Nick reflect on this year’s festival while trying to escape the traffic.

Since early June there's been a host of specials, podcasts, and playlists in the build-up and throughout Glastonbury.

The BBC will also be bringing a selection of live playlists of festival performances throughout Glastonbury from Friday (June 28 2024), with extensive coverage of artists that have a particular sound suitable for the likes of BBC 6 Music, Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 2.

Online/Social Media

An option for those who don’t have a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer internationally - why not follow along online? BBC Music on YouTube will be screening highlights from various sets across the weekend - while the official Glastonbury Festival YouTube channel will also be uploading what the organisers feel are their highlights at this year’s event.

The coverage isn’t just on YouTube, with both the BBC and Glastonbury having official social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter.)

