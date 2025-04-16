Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 200 new acts have been announced as Glastonbury reveal their Shangri-La acts

The line-up for this year’s Shangri-La area at Glastonbury has been revealed.

Over 200 new acts have been announced across all five stages, including Bambie Thug and Kneecap

Considered by many festival-goers as the 'true' heart of Glastonbury's late-night revelry, the line-up for the Shangri-La area has been announced.

Glastonbury revealed the details on their Instagram account, showcasing the acts set to perform on the Shangri-La Stage and the various other stages throughout the area for 2025.

Highlights from the extensive line-up include Ireland’s recent Eurovision entry Bambie Thug , drum ‘n’ bass legend Roni Size , big-beat pioneer Fatboy Slim , and the politically charged hip-hop group Kneecap , among many others.

Shangri-La at Glastonbury is a vibrant, after-dark space, and its stages each offer a distinct sonic and cultural experience. The Shangri-La Stage serves as the area's energetic core, hosting a diverse and often rebellious line-up encompassing genres from punk to electronic music.

In contrast, Luna provides a late-night immersion into the darker realms of electronic music, a haven for intense dancing. Lore offers a more contemplative environment, focusing on storytelling, performance art, and thought-provoking narratives.

Meanwhile, Nomad celebrates global sounds and rhythms, connecting diverse musical traditions. Finally, Azaadi is a dynamic hub dedicated to South Asian music and culture, showcasing the region's rich artistic expressions.

So, who can you look forward to seeing at this year’s festival, and when are the crucial resale ticket sales taking place this month?

Glastonbury 2025 - Shangri-La lineup

The Irish artist dedicated a performance of Zombie by The Cranberries, to the people of Palestine. | Sarah Louise Bennett

Shangri-La Stage

A Little Sound

Bambie Thug

BCUC

Born On Road Presents Visualise 3.0

Bou & Guests

Catriel & Paco Amoroso

Craig Charles & Friends

DJ Bilska

DJ Chris Tofu & Friends

DJ Die

Dogshow

Example

Fatboy Slim

Fizzy Gillespie

Frente Cumbiero

Goldie

OD

Ishmael Ensemble

Jakes

Jamu

Jehnny Beth (Savages) Dj Set

K.O.G.

Katy B Live

Kara

Kneecap

Lady Shaka

Local

Marc Rebillet

Oko

Pa Salieu

Randall Legacy Bet

Rio Tashan

Notting Hill Carnival Procession

Snapped Ankles

Shantel Bucovina Club

Simula

Skantia

So Good

Spy

Turno

Lore

Brass Off (Brava Live)

Brighter Days (Live)

Cami Laye Okun

Close Counters Ft. Sahra

Corto Alto

DJ Chris Tofu

DJ Relocate

Dogshow

Drifty

Emma Jean-Thackray (Live)

Frente Cumbiero

Hippo & Friends Ft Aziza Jaye

Ivicore

Killabeat Maker

Desta French Presents: Latinas Of London

Madalitso Band

Marla Kether (DJ Set)

Mc Yallah & Debmaster

Miss Mash

Norsicaa

Newen Afrobeat

Pony Montana

Quantic (DJ Set)

Ruby Throat

Rwkus Ft Mc Chickaboo

She's Got Brass And Friends

Steve Ignorant's Slice Of Life

Tc & The Groove Family

The 45's

Wheelup

Luna

A For Alpha

Alex Jones

Alex Mills

Amaliah

Anything But Becky

Aph

Appetite

Arielle Free

Arthi

Badger

Bangus

Blackhill

Bradley Zero

Brighter Days Family

Cash Only

Chloe Robinson

Dan Shane

Defected Records

Dogger

Don Marshall

Drs

Elliott Schooling

Freddie Bad

Hitech

Holly Hutch

I Love Acid

Isaac Carter

Jael

Jaguar

Jammer

Jonny Banger

Josh Parkinson

Joy (Anonymous)

Joyous People

Kitty Amor

Klose One

La La

Liam Palmer

Lowqui

Lure

Majic

Mas Tiempo

Maya Jane Coles

Ochi

Papa Nugs

Paurro

Posthuman

Prospa

Roni Size

Salt

Sam Divine

Sepia

Sicaria

Smash Hits

Sports Banger

Tasha

Who Knew

Who's Jordan

Nomad

Allyxpress

Blood Of Aza

Booty Bass

Brownton Abbey

Bumpah

Cheza Lucina

Devolicious!

DJ Doll

DJ K. Swizz

Felix Mufti

Garõess

Tam Fya

Indy

Ivicore

Jabberistan

Jael Jolie

Karlie Marx

Katayanagi Twins

Keke

Keanu Feleti

Lady Shaka Presents Pacifika Takeover

London Trans + Pride & The Chateau Takeover

Mc Chickaboo

Mela Sounds

Mina Galan

Mokotron

Mya Mehmi

Nadine Noor

Nafs

Ngaio

Nohe

Othered Presents Swana Takeover

Pinky

Popola

Poppa Jax

Princess Xixi

PXY Palace

Reptile B

Ryan Lovell

Saba Kia

Shivum And Lagoona

Sista Selecta

Thai Chi Rose

Thempress

Tristan Tyom

Tryb

Azaadi

Almass Badat

Anil

Aran Cherkez

Azaadi Mp3

Baalti

Bally Sagoo

Bobby Friction

Conviction

Darama

Kiss Nuka

Kizzi

Lotus Phaze

Mahnoor

Manara

Mera Bhai

Nadi

Naina

Panjabi Hit Squad

Rafiki

Raji Rags

Rea

Rohan Rakhit

Ryan Lanji

Seedhee Maut

Somatic

Shimmy Ahmed

Shivum Sharma

Suchi

Sukh Knight

Ummi

Un Deux

When are resale tickets on sale for Glastonbury 2025?

A 'very limited' number of tickets for this year’s event, headlined by Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, and The 1975, are set to go on sale April 24th at 6:00 PM BST for Ticket & Coach travel options, and on Sunday, April 27th at 9:00 AM BST for general admission. Accommodation options will be available from Sunday at 11:00 AM BST.

To purchase tickets for this year’s festival, you must have previously registered. If you have not yet registered, you can still do so by visiting the Glastonbury Festival ticketing page.

Please note that See Tickets is the official reseller for Glastonbury Festival tickets this year. Exercise caution with any resale tickets offered through unofficial third-party agents.

