Sussex is clicking their fingers in rhythm ahead of this year’s Love Supreme festival 🎺

Jazz aficionados are set to make the trip to Glynde Place this weekend for the annual Love Supreme Festival (July 5 - 7 2024.)

Touted as the UK’s only jazz festival to include camping, the event is one of the relatively new festivals to be added to the summer music calendar having launched in 2013, but it already has amassed names that would make other, longer-standing festivals envious.

2021 alone saw a line-up that included TLC, The Isley Brothers, Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes, Sister Sledge, Candi Staton, Nubya Garcia, Kokoroko and The Brand New Heavies, while over its short history has seen Lauryn Hill, Herbie Hancock, Grace Jones, Jimmy Cliff and Jamie Callum all grace the East Sussex event.

This year, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Oliva Dean and NONAME are set to headline the weekends, but with an incredible cast across the other stages this year including Kool & The Gang, Romesh Ranganathan and a tribute to the late Benjamin Zephaniah as some of the weekend’s highlights.

But to avoid set clashes and more importantly to help you pack accordingly, here’s a look at the set times for Love Supreme 2024 alongside the weather over the three days the festival occurs over.

What are the set and stage times for Love Supreme 2024?

(Top to bottom right) Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick are among the big names heading to Glynde Place this weekend for the 2024 Love Supreme jazz festival (Credit: Love Supreme/Getty Images) | Love Supreme/Getty Images

All information regarding set and stage times is sourced from Love Supreme and is correct as of publishing.

Friday July 5 2024

South Down Stage

Supreme Standards

Bands and Voices

One Jazz X Jazz In The Round

Blue In Green

New Generation Jazz

Rough Trade Record Store

7:30pm - 8:00pm: Jordan Mackampa

7:00pm - 7:30pm: Luke Una

Jazz Lounge

5:00pm - 5:45pm: James Brandom Lewis ICW Oprhy Robinson

South Supremium

Saturday July 5 2024

Olivia Dean is set to headline the North Downs Stage at Love Supreme 2024 on Saturday eveningt (Credit: provided) | Provided

North Downs Stage

South Downs Stage

8:45pm - 10:00pm: Dionne Warwick

6:45pm - 8:00pm: Manu Katche

5:00pm - 6:00pm: Billy Cobham Band

3:15pm - 4:15pm: Cecila Mclorin Salvant

1:30pm - 2:30pm: Eddie Chacon and John Carroll Kirby

11:45am - 12:45am: Natalie Williams Soul Family

Supreme Standards

12:30am - 2:00am: DJ Spoony Soul & Funk Set

11:00pm - 12:30am: Romesh Ranganathan For The Love of Hip Hop with Martin 2Smoove

9:30pm - 10:30pm: Jonathan Blake

8:00pm - 9:00pm: Dhafer Youssef

6:15pm - 7:15pm: Fergus McCreadie

4:30pm - 5:30pm: Amie Blu

3:15pm - 4:00pm: Bricknasty

12:45pm - 1:30pm: Norman Willmore

11:30am - 12:14pm: Edy Forey

Bands and Voices

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Franz Von

4:45pm - 5:45pm: Tribute to Benjamin Zephaniah

3:30pm - 4:30pm: Floor Rippers

2:25pm - 3:15pm: The 5 Points Project

1:00pm - 1:45pm: Reggae Aerobics

11:45am - 12:45pm: Funk Dance Workshop

10:00am - 11:30am: Love Supreme Jazz Chorus

One Jazz X Jazz In The Round

1:00am - 2:00am: Baque Luar

11:30pm - 12:30am: Ill Considered

10:00pm - 11:00pm: Maddy Combs Quintet

Blue In Green

12:00am - 2:00am: Charlie Dark

10:00pm - 12:00am: Marica Carr

8:00pm - 10:00pm: Rohan Rakhit

6:00pm - 8:00pm: Jazzy Sport London

4:00pm - 6:00pm: Bakery

2:00pm - 4:00pm: Somewhere Soul

New Generation Jazz

1:00am - 2:00am: Black Fan

11:00pm - 1:00am: Mr Thing

10:00pm - 11:00pm: Dennis Ayler

9:30pm - 11:00pm: Lady Jane Bongo

8:15pm - 9:30pm: Popy Richler

6:45pm - 7:45pm: Hootini Brass

5:00pm - 5:45pm: Knats

3:30pm - 4:30pm: Tomorrow’s New Quartet

1:45pm - 2:45pm: QOW

12:15pm - 1:15pm: Tomorrow’s Warriors Youth Ensemble

11:00am - 11:45am: Hill Collective

9:30am - 10:30am: Salsa Class

Rough Trade Record Store

8:00pm - 8:30pm: Fergus McCreadie

3:30pm - 4:00pm: Eddie Chacon and John Carroll Kirby

Green King Stage

5:00pm: Flashmod Dance

3:15pm: Rob Lamont/Rachel Myer and Paul Richards

Jazz Lounge

6:15pm - 7:15pm: Kasia Konstance Live of One Jazz

5:30pm - 6:15pm: Jonathan Blake ICW Jez Nelson

4:00pm - 5:30pm: Chris and Jez Live on One Jazz

3:15pm - 3:00pm: Abbey Road Photography Awards Joel Culpepper ICW Michael Augustini

2:15pm - 3:00pm: Jazz FM Lost Tapes

1:15pm: - 2:00pm: Black Lives in Music present Wome in Jazz: A Voice Unheard?

12:00pm - 1:00pm: 40 Years off Jazz Radio in the UK

10:50am - 11:50am: We Know Who’s Won The Election, But What’s Next? (with Ayesha Hazarika, Rachel Wearmouth, Anand Menon and more)

9:30am - 10:30am: Ros Atkins: Telling the Truth on TV - Fairly and Clearly

South Supremium

8:00pm - 1:00am: 1BTN Takeover with Chani Irtelli, Chicha Morada, Ian Lawton, Mickey Jukes and Ty Abiodun

6:30pm - 8:00pm: Ros Atkins

Sunday July 7 2024

North Downs Stage

South Downs Stage

NONAME is set to headline Sunday evening on the South Downs Stage before Chaka Khan closes out the performances on the main stages for 2024 (Credit: Getty Images for Coachella) | Getty Images for Coachella

8:15pm - 9:30pm: NONAME

6:15pm - 7:30pm: Black Pumas

4:3pm - 5:30pm: Hiromi’s Sonicwonder

2:45pm - 3:45pm: Alice Russell

1:00pm - 2:00pm: Balimaya Project

11:30am - 12:15pm: Jacqui Dankworth

Supreme Standards

1:00am - 2:00am: Dom Servini

11:30pm - 1:00am: Simon Phillips B2B Tony Minvielle

10:30pm - 11:30pm: John Osborne

9:00pm - 10:00pm: Andrew McCormack featuring Kyle Eastwood

7:15pm - 8:15pm: Rosie Frater-Taylor

5:30pm - 6:30pm: Christian McBride

4:00pm - 5:00pm: Cisco Swank

2:45pm - 3:30pm: Jamie Leeming

1:30pm - 2:15pm: Jon Regen

12:15pm - 1:00pm: Roni Kaspi

11:00am - 11:45am: Kessoncoda

Bands and Voices

11:30pm - 2:00am: Natalie Williams Soul Family

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Cassius Cobbson

4:45pm - 5:45pm: Bad Betty Live

3:30pm - 4:30pm: Surfing Sofas featuring Tommy Blu and Purp

2:15pm - 3:15pm: Brazilian Samba and Twerk Workshop

1:00pm - 2:00pm: Soca Dance Class

11:45am - 12:45pm: Amapiano Workshop

11:00am - 11:30am: Love Supreme Jazz Chorus

Blue In Green

12:00am - 2:00am: Robert Luis

11:30pm - 12:00am: Wheelup

9:00pm - 10:30pm: Footshooter

8:00pm - 9:00pm: Bruk Rogers

7:00pm - 8:00pm: Steven Bamidele

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Alice Russell

4:00pm - 6:00pm: Rhys Baker

2:00pm - 4:00pm: Lucy Michael

New Generation Jazz

1:00am - 2:00am: Rohan Rakhit

12:00am - 1:00am: Finn Rees

11:00pm - 12:00am: Lex Blondin

10:00pm - 11:00pm: Cosmo Sofi

9:30pm - 10:00pm: Mr Bongo

8:15pm - 9:30pm: Ronnie Joice

6:30pm - 7:15pm: Town of Cats

4:45pm - 5:30pm: Cityscape Ensemble

3:00pm - 4:00pm: Alex Bondonno’s Water from an Ancient Well

1:45pm - 2:30pm: Laura Impallomeni Quintet

12:00pm - 1:15pm: New Generation Jazz Futures

9:30am - 10:30am: Create Music Presents The Brighton and Hove Youth Bigband Salsa Class.

Rough Trade Record Store

8:00pm - 8:30pm: Finn Rees

6:00pm - 6:30pm: Ill Considered

5:30pm - 6:00pm: Rosie Frater-Taylor

4:40pm - 5:10pm: Alice Russell

Green King Stage

6:30pm: Ela Southgate and Matt Wall

4:45pm: Charlie Miller

3:00pm: Adriana Lord and Pedro Enrique Medina

Jazz Lounge

6:00pm - 7:00pm: Ruth Fisher Live on One Jazz

4:30pm - 6:00pm: Chris and Jez Live on One Jazz

3:30pm - 4:30pm: Funk Soul Brothers ICW Jane Cornwell

10:50am - 11:50am: A Special Relationship? Trump and Starmer Arm in Arm? (featuring Tim Shipman, Sarah Baxter, Anand Menon and Leslie Vinjamuri

9:30am - 10:30am: Sunday Newspapers (with Michael Crick, Adam Vaugne, Rob Burley and Rachel Wearmouth)

South Supremium

8:00pm - 1:00am: Platform B Takover

6:00pm - 8:00pm: Mark Johnson

What is the weather forecast for Love Supreme 2024?

Pack for both eventualities in terms of rain and shine, according to the Met Office’s outlook for the area over the weekend.

“The coming weekend is likely to be rather cool and showery, particularly so on Saturday although the most frequent showers are likely to be reserved for the northwest of the country. Plenty of dry weather with sunny spells in between the showers. Into the following week, further cloud and rain-bearing weather systems are likely to move across the UK, accompanied by stronger winds at times in the west.”

“However, there are tentative signs that following the early part of next week, conditions may begin to gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time. This particularly so across eastern parts, with temperatures more widely trending back up to average and then potentially above average as the week progresses.”

Weather forecast for each day of Love Supreme 2024

Friday June 5 2024: Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime (17°c/13°c.)

Saturday June 6 2024: Light showers changing to sunny by late morning (19°c/10°c.)

Sunday June 7 2024: Sunny changing to light showers by late morning (18°c/11°c.)

Are there any tickets left for Love Supreme 2024?