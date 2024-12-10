Things are about to get a little hot “in herre” as Nelly is set to tour the UK in 2025 🎶

US rap star Nelly has announced a series of dates in the UK as part of his 2025 World Tour.

The “Where The Party At” World Tour is set to see the rapper perform in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow in mid-2025.

Here’s where the parties are at - and when you can pick up tickets to see the rapper live next year.

To paraphrase the bard Cornell Hayes Jr, “It’s getting hot in here” after the announcement that Nelly is set to tour the UK in 2025.

As part of the rapper’s widespread “Where The Party At” tour that is set to cross over different continents across the new year, the ‘Dilemma’ singer will be heading to the United Kingdom for four separate dates in Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester in June of next year.

The statement announcing the tour also discussed that Nelly would be bringing some friends with him for support - Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and St. Lunatics (correct as of writing.)

Speaking about hitting the road again, Nelly said: Yo, ‘Where Da Party At Tour’ we are taking this tour worldwide — I got my folks with me Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, Eve, the St. Lunatics, and Fabulous — so you know it’s all 2025… LETS GOOOOO..!!! Da Party AT…!!”

Here’s where the party’s at, and how you can get tickets to avoid missing out on Nelly’s tour of the United Kingdom in 2025.

Where is Nelly performing in the UK on his 2025 tour?

Nelly is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Nelly perform on his 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

Those who have Spotify presale access or have O2 Priority can start to book tickets from December 11 2024, while Gigs in Scotland presales take place on December 12 2024.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence on December 13 2024 through Ticketmaster from 10am.

What has Nelly been performing live recently?

We have to go back to September 11 2024, according to Setlist.FM, to get a more recent performance that Nelly has undertaken to guess what he could play on his UK show. But at his show at the The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas, the rapper performed the following set:

Party People

E.I.

Where the Party At (Jagged Edge cover)

Air Force Ones

Country Grammar (Hot S***)

Ride Wit Me

Cruise (Florida Georgia Line cover)

Grits & Glamour

Over and Over

All I Do Is Win / Low / A Bar Song (Tipsy) / Get Low / Party Up (Up in Here)

Hot in Herre

Dilemma

Are you a fan of Nelly or his support cast and are excited to see the rapper touring the United Kingdom in 2025? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment below.