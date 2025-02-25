This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your headline acts for this year’s Somerset House Summer Series have been revealed.

This year’s performers include Rizzle Kicks, St. Vincent, The Snuts, Giggs and more.

Here’s the current line-up for this year’s event and when you can get tickets for all the performances.

Organisers of the 2025 Somerset House Summer Series have finally revealed their headline acts for this year’s series of performances, taking place overlooking the River Thames.

This year’s event has seen the organisers pull together an ‘extra special’ line-up of acts, set to take place across 11 dates throughout July 2025 - a fitting tribute to Somerset House’s position as one of the UK’s cultural homes.

Rizzle Kicks are set to open this year’s Somerset House Summer Series, with 11 dates of music set for the London location.

Kicking off this year’s proceedings will be Rizzle Kicks , the dynamic hip-hop duo known for their infectious energy and genre-blending sound. Bursting onto the scene in the early 2010s, Jordan Stephens and Harley Alexander-Sule made waves with hits like Down with the Trumpets and Mama Do the Hump .

They are set to be joined throughout the season by the incomparable St. Vincent , the multi-talented powerhouse known for her genre-defying sound, razor-sharp guitar work, and mesmerizing stage presence. With a career spanning experimental rock, art-pop, and gritty electronic influences, she brings a bold, unpredictable energy to every performance, ensuring that this season will be anything but ordinary.

Other highlights from this year’s programming include the anthemic indie rock of The Snuts , who have built a reputation for raucous live shows and soaring singalongs, and the hard-hitting lyricism of Giggs , the UK rap icon whose unmistakable flow and streetwise storytelling have cemented his place in British music.

With such an eclectic mix of talent, this season at Somerset House promises to be an unmissable celebration of music and innovation.

Somerset House Summer Series 2025 - current line-up

July 10 2025: Rizzle Kicks

July 11 2025: Freya Ridings

July 12 2025: Jacob Banks

July 13 2025: Parov Stelar

July 14 2025: Akinola Davies Jr presents: rituals: unionblack + special guests

July 15 2025: Joy Oladokun

July 15 2025: St. Vincent

July 17 2025: The Snuts

July 18 2025: The Paper Kites

July 19 2025: FLO

July 20 2025: Giggs & Family: Potter Payper, P-Money and Tiny Boost.

Where can I get tickets to attend Somerset House Summer Series 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

The American Express ® Cardmember presale will take place at 10am on Monday 3rd March 2025, while The Somerset House Subscriber Presale will take place at 10am on Wednesday 5th March 2025.

General ticket sales

Tickets to this year’s Somerset House Summer Series are set to to go sale through the official Somerset House Summer Series website from March 6 2025.

Looking for some other UK festivals taking place in 2025? Check out our ongoing guide to the best UK music festivals taking place during the 2025 Summer Festival season.