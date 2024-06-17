Coventry named one the UK’s cheapest cities to enjoy a pint while watching the Euros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pint is £3.80 on average in Coventry, which is about £1.40 less than the national average.

Coventry has been named one of the UK’s cheapest cities to enjoy a cool pint of lager while watching the Euros.

The highly anticipated football tournament is now underway and pubs across the nation are set to get very busy over the next few weeks with improved weather on the horizon.

Alongside big screens to watch the action, low drinks prices can really help pull in the punters. But where in the UK offers the cheapest pints?

Cold beer in the sun

A recent study from Electric Radiators Direct set out to reveal just that.

While the average cost of a pint in the UK now comes in at £5.17, a pint in Coventry is just £3.80 on average - which is a saving of around £1.40 per drink.

The West Midlands city came in second in the UK top ten table, while nearby Stoke-on-Trent came in fourth (£4.01 per pint).

Hull apparently offers the cheapest pints of any major UK city though, at £3.75 on average.

Top ten UK cities with the cheapest pints

1. Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber: £3.75

2. Coventry, West Midlands: £3.80

3. Aberdeen, Scotland: £4.00

4. Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands: £4.01

5. Southampton, South East: £4.02

6. Dundee, Scotland: £4.03

7. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber: £4.04

8. Swansea, Wales: £4.05

9. Newport, Wales: £4.06

10. Sheffield, Yorkshire and the Humber: £4.07

Many won’t be surprised to hear that London tops the list as the most expensive city for a pint.

Prices here can reach a whopping £6.50, and a 2023 report revealed that the cost of a pint has doubled here in the past 15 years alone!

Coming in at around £2.75 more per pint than in Hull, Londoners may prefer to cheer on the three lions squad from the comfort of home, to save themselves some money.

Top ten UK cities with the priciest pints

1. London, London: £6.50

2. Brighton & Hove, Southeast: £6.00

3. Belfast, Northern Ireland: £5.50

4. Oxford, Southeast: £5.45

5. York, Yorkshire and the Humber: £5.40

6. Edinburgh, Scotland: £5.00

7. Bristol, Southwest: £5.00

8. Manchester, Northwest: £5.00

9. Liverpool, Northwest: £4.83

10. Norwich, East Anglia: £4.50

The team at Electric Radiators Direct also looked into where Brits have the best chance of grabbing a spot in a sunny beer garden this summer.

They gathered data on the number of outdoor pubs and bars that each major city boasts, and also found out average temperatures, sunshine hours and rainfall levels.

The study crowned the seaside city of Brighton as the UK’s beer garden capital, with an impressive 99 venues to pick from for some outdoor boozing this summer.

Oxford took the second spot with 68 pub or bar options with outdoor spaces, and a high 633 hours of summer sunshine.

Coventry has 67 beer gardens, but lower average temperatures and a higher chance of rainfall may make it a slightly less tempting location for an outdoor pint.

Patio heaters expert, Stephen Hankinson from Electric Radiators Direct said:

“As we are set to see some good weather hit the country in the next month, this research shows the best spots across the country to find a cheap beer when the sun does come out.

Hopefully, friends and family can enjoy the warmer days, whilst watching England have a succesful Euros tournament.

Of course, British weather can sometimes be unpredictable, and evenings can get chilly even on a sunny day, which is alongside a cheap pint, patio heaters can be a great added value to a beer garden that many customers will be looking for."