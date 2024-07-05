TRNSMT 2024: Set and stage times, opening and curfew times and last-minute ticketing ahead of the festival
- TRNSMT Festival returns to Glasgow Green once again next week (July 12 - July 14 2024.)
- This year’s headliners include Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris.
- Other acts confirmed this year include Garbage, Gallus and Rick Astley
- Take a look at the stage splits and set times for this year’s festival - and start planning for set clashes
Glasgow Green throws its gates open once again as TRNSMT 2024 takes place next weekend (July 12 - 14 2024).
The festival, which debuted in 2017 and became the successor to the popular T In The Park festival, is set to see Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headline the main stages, but there is a plethora of talent away from the main stage this year - making set clashes that much harder to contend with.
Across stages such as King Tut’s, the River Stage and The Boogie Bar, the likes of Example, The Last Dinner Party, Blossoms, Gallus, Enter Shikari and Cammy Barnes are some of the notable acts that you might have to forsake a main stage spot to see across the three days.
Then there is the inclusion of the original Sugababes line-up, who were a hot ticket at this year’s Glastonbury Festival from all accounts on social media.
So there’s going to be plenty of decision-making for the week ahead, and thankfully with the stage splits and set times now available, hopefully you can spend the next seven days agonising over who to catch and who to miss.
More importantly, what time should you be heading to Glasgow Green next weekend and what time is too late to make that “cool late entrance” to TRNSMT 2024? Thankfully, we have some answers for you, dear festival reveller.
TRNSMT 2024 - full stage splits and set times
Friday July 12 2024
Main Stage:
- 21:20 - 22:50: Liam Gallager
- 19:35 - 20:35: Garbage
- 18:05 - 19:05: The Snuts
- 16:45 - 17:35: Declan McKenna
- 15:30 - 16:15: Sugababes
- 14:25 - 15:00: Lauren Spencer Smith
- 13:130 - 14:00: Picture This
- 12:35 - 13:05: Jalen Ngonda
King Tut’s Stage:
- 19:50 - 21:05: Example
- 18:30 - 19:20: The Last Dinner Party
- 17:15 - 18:00: Wunderhorse
- 16:05 - 16:45: Matt Maltese
- 15:00 - 15:35: Nieve Ella
- 14:50 - 14:35: Bellah Mae
- 13:10 - 13:40: The Scratch
- 12:15 - 12:45: SIIGHTS
River Stage:
- 20:25 - 21:10: Cammy Barnes
- 18:45 - 19:15: Pastel
- 17:15 - 17:45: Brogeal
- 15:55 - 16:25: Heartworms
- 14:40 - 15:10: Ben Walker
- 13:40 - 14:05: Tallia Storm
- 12:45 - 13:10: Fiona-lee
The Boogie Bar:
- 19:30 - 21:30: Disco Tits
- 17:30 - 19:30: Hayley Zalassi
- 15:30 - 17:30: A-Ton
- 14:15 - 15:30: Inez
- 12:00 - 14:15: Dan South
The Hangout:
- 15:00 - 16:00: Bongo’s Bingo
Saturday July 13 2024
Main Stage:
- 21:20 - 22:50: Gerry Cinnamon
- 19:40 - 20:40: Courteeners
- 18:10 - 19:10: Rick Astley
- 16:50 - 17:40: Dylan John Thomas
- 15:35 - 16:20: Natasha Bedingfield
- 14:25 - 15:05: The Vaccines
- 13:25 - 13:55: The Mary Wallopers
- 12:30 - 13:00: NewDad
King Tut’s Stage:
- 20:45 - 22:15: Cian Ducrot
- 19:15 - 20:15: Vistas
- 17:45 - 18:30: Caity Baser
- 16:35 - 17:15: Katie Gregson-Macleod
- 15:30 - 16:05: Seb Lowe
- 14:30 - 15:00: Dead Pony
- 13:30 - 14:00: Royel Otis
- 12:00 - 13:00: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
River Stage:
- 20:40 - 21:20: Gallus
- 19:10 - 19:40: Kerr Mercer
- 17:40 - 18:10: Overpass
- 16:20 - 16:50: Ili
- 15:05 - 15:35: Plasticine
- 13:35 - 14:25: Petch
- 13:00 - 13:25: Bottle Rockets
The Boogie Bar:
- 19:30 - 21:30: Dominque
- 17:30 - 19:30: Eva
- 15:30 - 17:30: Jenn Gunn
- 14:15 - 15:30: Swat-Team
- 12:00 - 14:15: Kontrast
The Hangout:
- 15:00 - 16:00: Bongo’s Bingo
Sunday July 14 2024
Main Stage:
- 20:55 - 22:55: Calvin Harris
- 19:05 - 20:15: Chase & Status
- 17:40 - 18:30: Tom Grennan
- 16:20 - 17:10: Blossoms
- 15:10 - 15:50: Alison Goldfrapp
- 14:10 - 14:40: Baby Queen
- 13:10 - 13:40: CMAT
- 12:15 - 12:45: Rejjie Snow
King Tut’s Stage:
- 20:45 - 21:45: Enter Shikari
- 19:05 - 19:55: The Reytons
- 17:40 - 18:20: Nova Twins
- 16:30 - 17:10: Wasia Project
- 15:25 - 16:00: Racel Chinouriri
- 14:25 - 14:55: Sprints
- 13:25 - 13:55: KINGFISHR
- 12:25 - 12:55: Somebody’s Child
River Stage:
- 20:35 - 21:15: English Teacher
- 19:05 - 19:35: BILK
- 17:25 - 18:15: Daydreamers
- 16:25 - 16:55: Vida
- 15:15 - 15:45: BBY
- 14:05 - 14:35: Future Utopa
- 13:00 - 13:30: Majesty Palm
The Boogie Bar:
- 19:30 - 21:30: BETH
- 17:30 - 19:30: Frankie Elyse
- 15:30 - 17:30: Niamh
- 14:15 - 15:30: Bruce Glenny
- 12:00 - 14:15: May-Sah
The Hangout:
- 15:30 - 16:30: Bongo’s Bingo
What time are the gates opening for TRNSMT 2024?
Gates open at different times across the three days of TRNMT 2024 - included also are the times for the last entries into Glasgow Green and curfews for each evening.
Friday July 12 2024:
- Gates open: 12:00
- Last entry: 21:30
- Curfew: 23:00
- VIP curfew: 00:00
Saturday July 13 2024:
- Gates open: 11:00
- Last entry: 21:30
- Curfew: 23:00
- VIP curfew: 00:00
Sunday July 14 2024:
- Gates open: 12:00
- Last entry: 21:30
- Curfew: 23:00
- VIP curfew: 00:00
Are there tickets left to attend TRNSMT 2024?
You are in luck - if the stage splits and set times aren’t too arduous for you and you’ve decided that heading to the festival this year is something that you should be doing, day and weekend tickets (including VIP packages) are available from Ticketmaster UK.
Have we informed you about a set clash at TRNSMT that you’re not too happy about, or are you feeling good about the set times at this year’s festival? Let us know by dropping a comment down below or contacting the writer if you’re feeling shy about leaving one.
